Fennville school board chooses five candidates to interview for superintendent role

The district’s school board met Thursday, May 11, to discuss candidates. Out of 15 applicants, the board chose five to bring in later this month for interviews, including two from out of state.

Selected candidates are Nicole Reyherme, Amy Mielke, Jason Stowe, Carlos de la Barrera and Doug Greer.

First round interviews will be held Monday-Tuesday, May 22-23, in the library and media center at Fennville High School, 4 S. Memorial Drive.

The board will interview Reyherme (4 p.m.), Mielke (5:30 p.m.) and Stowe (7 p.m.) on Tuesday and de la Barrera (4 p.m.) and Greer (5:30 p.m.) on Wednesday.

Reyherme is currently the director of secondary education and technology at Mill Valley School District in Mill Valley, California. Mielke serves as principal at Sycamore Elementary in Hopkins. Stowe is a retired superintendent from Leland Public Schools, where he served from 2010 to 2020.

de la Barrera is currently the executive principal at North Windham Elementary School and Windham Middle School in Windham, Connecticut. He previously interviewed for the superintendent job at Holland Public Schools in 2021.

Greer is the director of school improvement at the Ottawa Area Intermediate School District. He was a finalist for the Hamilton Community Schools superintendent job last spring.

“We were encouraged with the candidates interested in becoming the next leader to continue to move our school district ‘Fennville Forward,’” Board President Toby Hutchins wrote in a statement. “The applicant pool has many quality candidates that may be an excellent fit for our incredible school district and community.

"We are excited to learn more about the candidates’ attributes and abilities as well as what each candidate has to offer our diverse students, staff and community.”

Hutchins added the board values public input and encourages community members to attend the interviews. Fennville hopes to have a new superintendent in place on July 1.

The district is searching for a new leader after current superintendent Jim Greydanus announced his retirement, effective June 30, earlier this year. Greydanus has been superintendent at FPS since September 2017 and was the principal at Fennville High School for more than four years prior to that.

Fennville’s superintendent search is being led by the Michigan Leadership Institute. The firm led Hamilton’s search last year and is currently guiding strategic planning in both Fennville and Zeeland.

