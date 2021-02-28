Fentanyl, $21K cash seized in Berwick drug raid

Bob Kalinowski, The Citizens' Voice, Wilkes-Barre, Pa.
·1 min read

Feb. 28—BERWICK — Police in Berwick said they seized large quantities of fentanyl, marijuana and painkillers, along with more than $20,000 in cash and an AR-15 rifle, while serving a search warrant Friday.

Narcotics officers arrested Andrew "Casper" Barbeau, 31, during the search of 714 Monroe St. and charged him with possession with the intent to deliver a controlled substance, illegal possession of a firearm as a convicted felon, and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Arrest papers said Barbeau admitted he had planned to sell the drugs and that the seized money was made through drug dealing. Additionally, Barbeau said he knew he wasn't permitted to own the gun as a convicted felon, police said.

In all, police said they seized 599 grams of raw fentanyl, 1,200 oxycodone pills, 2,275 grams of marijuana, $21,054 in cash and paraphernalia.

Barbeau was arraigned by Magisterial District Judge Richard Knecht of Berwick, who ordered Barbeau jailed in the Columbia County Prison in lieu of $500,000 cash bail.

Contact the writer:

bkalinowski@citizensvoice.com

570-821-2055; @cvbobkal

