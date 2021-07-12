Fentanyl, alcohol killed South Beach tourist. Men accused of rape may face homicide charges

David Ovalle
·4 min read

Miami prosecutors are weighing whether to upgrade criminal charges against two men accused of raping a South Beach tourist after an autopsy report revealed that she died, in part, because of fentanyl and alcohol.

According to an autopsy report obtained by the Herald, 24-year-old Christine Englehardt, of Pennsylvania, died from being in a “prone position” while under the influence of alcohol and fentanyl, a drug that may have been given to her by one of the men.

Englehardt was found dead on March 18 inside her room at the Albion Hotel. Miami Beach police later arrested two men, Evoire Collier and Dorian Taylor, of North Carolina, and charged them with sexual battery, burglary with battery, credit card fraud and petty theft.

As of Monday, their charges had not changed. “Homicide charges are being investigated,” said State Attorney’s spokesman Ed Griffith.

Defense lawyers for Collier, 21, declined to comment. An attorney for Taylor, 24, could not be reached. Both men have pleaded not guilty and remain awaiting trial in a Miami-Dade jail.

The story, first reported by the Miami Herald, added to international scrutiny on Miami Beach, which had been swamped by sometimes unruly Spring Break crowds — some of whom clashed with police — during the COVID-19 pandemic. The crowds led Miami Beach to roll back hours in which alcohol could be served in the city’s famed entertainment district, a move described by a judge as “unlawful.”

Englehardt’s death garnered national headlines. She had traveled to South Beach alone, and had met Collier and Taylor at a restaurant in South Beach.

Christine Englehardt
Christine Englehardt

According to an arrest report, Collier confessed that he and Taylor met the woman at a restaurant and that Taylor gave the girl a “green pill” as they walked on Ocean Drive.

Police said that by the time the two got Englehardt to the Albion Hotel, she could barely stand and Taylor had to hold her up as they got in the elevator. The arrest report said that the men sexually assaulted her in her room even as she fell unconscious, then stole her cellphone and credit cards before leaving.

The Miami-Dade Medical Examiner’s Office conducted extensive toxicology tests before pronouncing a cause of death.

According to police, Collier told detectives that he believed the green pill — marked with a “30” — given to Englehardt was Percocet, a powerful pain reliever. Miami Beach police, in arresting Taylor, found green pills in his bag that were made to resemble oxycodone, an opioid pain killer.

But according to Medical Examiner documents, the pills were actually fentanyl, and “consistent” with the drugs detected in Englehardt through the toxicology tests. The fentanyl in her stomach suggested it “was ingested and rapidly fatal,” the toxicoogy report said.

Evoire Collier
Evoire Collier

Tests shows Englehardt’s body had traces of cocaine, marijuana and amphetamine, although when or how she ingested those drugs is unclear. The toxicology report said the amount of those drugs were “very small and carry little significance.”

Her blood alcohol content level, however, was .0197, more than double the legal limit; another reading from fluid taken during the autopsy shows it was .24.

The concentration level of fentanyl was fatal, according to the toxicology report, although the “positional asphyxia, with her face “pressed down” into the bed “cannot be excluded” as having played as role in her death.

The issue of the medical examiner’s report surfaced in Miami-Dade circuit court on Friday, as prosecutors said it would be made be available to lawyers preparing their defense of Collier and Taylor. The Medical Examiner’s Office has not ruled on the manner of Englehardt’s death — whether it was considered accidental, or a homicide.

Circuit Judge Alberto Milian, in court on Friday, asked whether it was considered a homicide.

“It may be,” Assistant State Attorney Arvind Singh told the judge.

Across the nation, the wide availability of fentantyl and its chemical variants have been blamed on a nationwide epidemic of opioid addiction. South Florida, as has the rest of the state, has been hit hard by opioid abuse in recent years.

In 2017, Florida lawmakers passed a law that made it easier to charge someone with murder if they supply a fatal dose of fentanyl or synthetic variants, or a mixture of the drugs with others. Since then, prosecutors across Florida have charged a handful of drug suppliers with first-degree murder.

That includes two Miami-Dade inmates who in 2018 were accused of supplying the fatal fentanyl that killed a fellow inmate at the Miami-Dade County Jail. They are still in jail awaiting trial.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Woman accused of punching 6-year-old Asian boy in Las Vegas charged with hate crime

    A woman accused of punching a 6-year-old boy and spewing anti-Asian remarks at his family in Las Vegas has been arrested and charged with a hate crime, NextShark has learned. The suspect, identified as Shelly Hill, allegedly came up to the Korean American family from behind and punched the 6-year-old boy in the neck. The alleged physical assault took place right after the family had exited the mall's doors and headed onto a walkway.

  • Con Artist Kills And Dismembers Pastor’s Wife — Did She Do The Same Thing To Her Mother?

    People liked Shirley Jo Phillips. She was energetic, good-looking, and charming. She was also a thief and a con artist. Even her family would tell you so. “My mother always said, ‘Your aunt’s a kleptomaniac. She can’t come in the house without stealing something,'" Phillips’ nephew, Jack Jackson, told “Snapped,” airing Sundays at 6/5c on Oxygen. Shirley Jo Phillips was born in 1936. She was briefly married, which resulted in a son, Glenn “Buddy” Minster, born in 1959, afterward raising him as a

  • The American suspected of masterminding the Haitian assassination planned to steal the presidency and hire the hitmen as official bodyguards, police say

    Christian Emmanuel Sanon, a Haitian-born doctor living in Florida, recently flew to Haiti on a private jet with "political objectives," police said.

  • Heavy police presence in Cecil County

    There is a large police presence Sunday evening in North East in Cecil County. Local and state police are at an apartment on Chesapeake Ridge Lane. Stay with 11 News and WBALTV.com for updates.

  • Denver suspect: "A lot of guns" but no MLB All-Star Game plot

    Ricardo Rodriguez spoke to CBS Denver​ via a video feed at the jail where he is being held on a weapons charge.

  • Murderer Allegedly Prayed To 'Alligator God' That His Victim's Body Would Never Be Found

    The Everglades is a vast area of wetlands in Florida, much of it isolated and teeming with wildlife. As such, bodies have been dumped in the Everglades, in the hope alligators will eat them and destroy evidence of a crime. In one 2007 case, though, somebody spotted the remains before they could be lost forever. On April 28, 2007, a local fisherman contacted police after spotting a human head wrapped in a bag in the water being circled by alligators. Authorities retrieved the head, but had little

  • FBI Denies Connection Of Massive Weapons Haul To Potential Attack On Major League Baseball All-Star Game

    UPDATE: Denver’s FBI office said late on Sunday it does not believe the four people arrested with massive weaponry and body armor were planning an attack on Major League Baseball’s All-Star Game, set for Tuesday near the site of the arrests. The FBI Denver tweeted that they are not aware of any threat to the […]

  • Thieves get away with $250K worth of jewelry in Campbell

    Surveillance video shows thieves inside a Campbell jewelry store getting away with $250,000 worth of merchandise, according to the owner.

  • Take a look inside this underground crypto mining farm in Ukraine with its 3,800 PlayStations and 5,000 computers

    Police said that the illegal operation, the largest seen in Ukraine, was stealing as much as $259,300 worth of electricity from the grid every month.

  • Victim's negligence cited as defense in youth abuse case

    Attorneys for New Hampshire's state-run youth detention center are suggesting that a man who claims he was physically and sexually assaulted by multiple counselors as a teen was partially responsible for at least some of the alleged abuse. David Meehan sued the Sununu Youth Services Center, the agencies overseeing it and half a dozen former employees in January 2020 alleging that he endured near daily beatings and rapes in the late 1990s at what was then called the Youth Development Center. More than 300 men and women later came forward with similar allegations spanning six decades, but a judge dismissed their class action lawsuit in May, and their attorney is now preparing hundreds of individual lawsuits like Meehan’s.

  • Florida-based doctor arrested, accused of playing leading role in assassination of Haiti's president

    Florida-based doctor arrested, accused of playing leading role in assassination of Haiti's president

  • ‘Cold Justice’ Investigation Helps Lead To Arrest In Texas Tow Trucker’s Brutal 2003 Murder

    For more than 17 years, Jerry Don Humphrey’s sister, Rita, has kept a constant watch on her brother’s murder investigation. On December 22, 2003, Humphrey, who ran a tow truck and repo operation in Stafford, Texas, was shot to death as he slept in his bed. The case has never been solved. In an episode of “Cold Justice,” airing on Saturdays at 8/7c on Oxygen, veteran prosecutor Kelly Siegler and investigator Abbey Abbondandolo head to Stafford, a city outside Houston, to look into Humphrey’s brut

  • Death toll rises to 94 in Florida building collapse, work to identify victims grows harder

    "Recovery at this point is yielding human remains" as opposed to bodies, making the process to identify victims more difficult, Miami-Dade County Mayor Daniella Levine Cava said.

  • 'Fear on top of fear': Why anti-gun Americans joined the wave of new gun owners

    All his life, Jabril Battle was anti-gun. Then came the pandemic, the lockdown, the shortages and a feeling that at any moment, things could blow. Battle bought a Beretta. Drawn to last summer's protests against police violence, Savannah Grace found herself face-to-face with a camo-clad officer's long gun. She'd always hated guns, but went out and got a Glock 45.Subscribe to The Post Most newsletter for the most important and interesting stories from The Washington Post. In blue cities and red s

  • New Jersey man accused of harassing Black neighbors in racist rant faces new charges

    Prosecutors say Edward Mathews harassed Black neighbors and caused more than $2,350 in damage at a condo complex in Mount Laurel, New Jersey.

  • 3 shot outside barbershop after argument between 2 men over who won foot race a month ago

    Three people have been shot outside of a barbershop following an argument between two men in their 40’s allegedly over who came first in a foot race over a month ago. The incident occurred at approximately 3 p.m. on Saturday, July 10, in northeast Houston when the Houston Police Department received a call regarding a shooting involving several victims outside the Mean Kutz barbershop, according to ABC News' Houston station KTRK. “There were two males that were arguing outside the barbershop here over who ran a race faster,” said Houston Police Department Assistant Chief Wendy Baimbridge told KTRK in a short press conference following the shooting.

  • Drake Bell faces sentencing on child endangerment charge

    Drake Bell, the former star of the popular Nickelodeon show “Drake & Josh,” is scheduled to be sentenced Monday on charges relating to a girl who met him online and attended one of his concerts in Ohio when she was 15. Jared “Drake” Bell, 34, of West Hollywood, California, pleaded guilty last month via Zoom to felony attempted child endangerment and a misdemeanor charge of disseminating matter harmful to juveniles. Authorities have said the girl, who attended a 2017 concert in Cleveland, contacted Toronto police in October 2018.

  • Man turns himself in for murder of 87-year-old woman after being on the run for 5 days

    A man suspected of murdering an elderly woman has turned himself into Dallas police after being on the run for five days. The Dallas Police Department said its officers responded to a 911 call on the evening of July 6 at approximately 6:35 p.m. about a deceased person at a home in the southern part of the Texas city. Upon arrival, they discovered 87-year-old Anita Daniels Thompson dead inside the home from what was deemed to be “homicidal violence,” police said in a statement.

  • US Border Patrol agent accused of helping to smuggle cocaine through a checkpoint in Texas

    Oberlin Cortez Pena Jr., 22, was taken into custody by authorities last Friday in connection with the alleged drug smuggling, officials said.

  • Travis Fulton, man with most MMA fights, dead after apparent suicide in jail cell

    An ex-UFC fighter, Travis Fulton faced charges of child pornography and sexual exploitation of a child.