Fentanyl Awareness+ Hate Charges Dismissed: South Jersey Today

Hello, South Jersey Patch readers! A lot happened today, but you've been busy and just want to unwind for the night. So here's a quick roundup of the headlines across Burlington, Camden and Gloucester counties today.

Kids Need Parental Escorts When Shopping In Cherry Hill: Police: Police will be on the lookout for unattended juveniles at the Cherry Hill Mall and other shopping centers this holiday season.

Ex-NJ Police Chief Will Not Face 3rd Trial For Hate Crime Charges: There will not be a third trial for a former Bordentown Police Chief who was facing hate crime charges, federal authorities said Tuesday.

Camden County Takes Aim At Fentanyl In New Awareness Campaign: Fentanyl has been a leading killed in the opioid epidemic, and Camden County is targeting the deadly drug in a new awareness campaign.

COVID-19 Cases Rising: How Virtua Health Is Affected: Statewide, infections of hospital staff members are rising, with more than 100 per day in the last week.

