Fentanyl, baby found in vehicle at traffic stop; Vass man arrested

Jul. 13—A Vass man whose vehicle was stopped Tuesday near Lemon Springs was found with 308 fentanyl pills and his 3-month-old child inside, according to the Lee County Sheriff's Office.

Julian Nathaniel Thomas, 25, of the 100 block of Birch Lane, was stopped on Wildlife Road, located between Rocky Church Road and U.S. 1, a Sheriff's Office news release said.

Narcotics agents discovered the pills, which weighed about 35 grams. Fentanyl is a primary cause of overdose deaths, according to the U.S. Drug Administration. One kilogram of the narcotic painkiller "has the potential to kill 500,000 people," the DEA said.

As the vehicle was stopped, Thomas "threw the narcotics into the roadway ... in an effort to destroy evidence," and tried to fight with deputies as he was taken into custody," the Sheriff's Office release said.

The infant was not harmed.

Thomas was booked into the Lee County Jail about 7:30 p.m. Tuesday on felony charges of trafficking opioid by transport, trafficking opioid by possession, possession with intent to sell and deliver a controlled substance, maintaining a drug vehicle and altering or destroying criminal evidence.

Thomas also was charged misdemeanor offenses including resisting arrest, child abuse and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Bail was set at $225,000.

The N.C. Highway Patrol and the Moore County Sheriff's Office assisted Lee County investigators.