Fentanyl blamed for three more deaths in Wichita Falls

The fentanyl crisis in Wichita Falls may have claimed three more lives over the past weekend.

Three people died this weekend and, if medical tests confirm a connection to the deadly drug, that would bring the total number of local deaths connected to the drug to at least 18 in 2022.

The weekend deaths include one victim who was only 13 years old.

First, police were called to check the welfare of a 19-year-old woman about 7 a.m. Saturday and found her dead of a suspected overdose in a home on Grant Gill Lane.

Then a 21-year-old man was found dead about 10:40 a.m. Sunday at Mustang Village, an apartment complex owned by Midwestern State University.

About an hour later, a 13-year-old boy was found dead in an apartment at the Fountaingate complex on Tower Drive.

WFPD spokesman Sgt. Charlie Eipper said evidence found at the three scenes led investigators to suspect the deaths were tied to fentanyl. The bodies were sent for autopsy to confirm the causes of death.

Police and the Wichita County District Attorney's Office announced in late August the two offices were cracking down on fentanyl-related crimes, which have exploded in number in recent months.

DA John Gillespie said his office would press murder charges in cases where suspects supplied the drug to people who died as a result of its use.

Eipper said no arrests have been made in connection with the latest three deaths.

Unlike other drugs that take a toll after repeated use, a single overdose of fentanyl can lead to immediate death. Fentanyl often comes in pills disguised as Percocet, a legal prescription. Eipper said that's what makes it so dangerous.

"My biggest concern is the fact that these are pills. It's so deceiving because they're made to look like Percocet, which typically is not fatal," Eipper said. "Right now the biggest fentanyl scare for us is not really the fentanyl that's given out legally. It's being disguised as something else."

He said the bogus pills can cause illness even if they're just handled rather than ingested.

Eipper said the fentanyl deaths in Wichita Falls have all been connected to counterfeit pills marked as Percocet.

So far Wichita Falls Police have arrested and charged three suspects with murder in connection with fentanyl-related deaths and this past week arrested a man accused of possessing more than 500 fentanyl pills.

