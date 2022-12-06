Fentanyl, cocaine, firearms seized in Grayson

Dec. 6—GRAYSON — Authorities seized nearly 1,000 doses of fentanyl, cocaine, firearms and U.S. currency in Grayson.

The FADE Drug Task Force, Carter County Sheriff's Department, Grayson Police Department and the Boyd County Sheriff's Department narcotics unit obtained and executed a search warrant as part of a multi-county investigation.

The Carter County Attorney and the Carter County Commonwealth's Attorney assisted with the operation.

Multiple people with connections to Detroit are facing pending charges.

FADE Drug Task Force operates in Carter and Greenup counties and is comprised of officers from the Russell Police Department, Raceland Police Department and the Carter County Sheriff's Office.

Detectives encourage the public to contact FADE anonymously at (606) 836-0442 about any illegal drug activity in Carter and Greenup counties.