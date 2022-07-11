Fentanyl, cocaine trafficking ring dismantled in Orange County

A large drug trafficking ring has been dismantled, the Orange County Sheriff’s Office tweeted Monday.

The Sheriff’s Office said Lizandro Martinez Ramos and his 12 co-conspirators were part of a drug trafficking organization that distributed fentanyl and cocaine in Orange County.

The agency said it seized three guns, almost $200,000 in assets and more than 3 kilos of fentanyl.

The arrests were the culmination of a months-long investigation, investigators said.

