Fentanyl dealer accused of being the shooter in a planned murder of a Broward mother

A Pompano Beach fentanyl dealer violated the terms of his pre-trial services program by cutting off his GPS monitor — then caused the death of a 20-year-old mother less than two hours later, according to Broward court records and the Broward Sheriff’s Office.

Irvin Delisma has been in the BSO Main Jail since Aug. 15, when he was returned to county custody for the violation. Nine days later, Delisma, who turned 22 last week, was sentenced to 20 years in prison with a 10-year probation on the drug dealing charges.

After investigation of the Aug. 14 death of Lauderhill’s Anaysha Donjoie, Delisma’s criminal history now includes a charge of premeditated murder. He has pleaded not guilty and is represented by Erin Michelle Veit of the Broward County public defender’s office.

Neither court documents nor BSO stated what, if any, relationship there was between Delisma and Donjoie

Delisma was arrested on March 23, 2022, and remained in jail until July 5. His bond was reduced to $5,000, though facing charges of pleaded guilty to trafficking in fentanyl; conspiracy to traffic in fentanyl; delivering fentanyl within 1,000 feet of a school; sale or delivery of counterfeit controlled substances; conspiracy to deliver counterfeit controlled substances; possession of clonazepam without a prescription; delivery of xylazine; use of a two-way to facilitate a felony and four counts of driving on a suspended license.

Delisma posted $5,000 bond and had a 9 p.m. to 7 a.m. curfew monitored by a GPS ankle transmitter. But court documents say at 1:40 a.m. Aug. 14, he left his home. He got the GPS transmitter off his ankle at 2:34 a.m.

BSO says at 3:09 a.m., deputies were at North Cypress Road and Copans Road near the 40 block of Northeast 23rd Street answering two ShotSpotter alerts. Meanwhile, Donjoie called the 911 line to say she’d been shot and was driving herself to the hospital.

Donjoie crashed into a tree as she got to Broward Health North. Despite emergency room staff getting her into the hospital, Donjoie died at 3:24 a.m.

Delisma was picked up the next day for violating his curfew and cutting off the ankle transmitter. A warrant for Delisma’s arrest for murder of Donjoie was issued Nov. 30. Delisma pleaded not guilty Jan. 10.