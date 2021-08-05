Fentanyl dealer gets 10 years in overdose death case

Aug. 5—CONCORD — Massachusetts resident Viterbo Enrique-Minaya, 34, will spend 13 years in New Hampshire state prison for supplying fentanyl that caused the death of a Rochester man, state prosecutors announced.

Enrique-Minaya, 34, pleaded guilty in Strafford County Superior Court Thursday, according to Attorney General John Formella. He admitted to supplying fentanyl that led to the death of Brandon Laurion, 30, in 2016.

Enrique-Minaya can shave another three years off his sentence if he completes substance abuse programming while in prison.