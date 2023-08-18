Fentanyl dealer pleads guilty to manslaughter, sentenced to nine years in prison

Aug. 17—A man accused of selling fentanyl pills to a person who later died of an overdose pleaded guilty to manslaughter and possession with intent to manufacture or distribute a controlled substance Thursday morning.

Terrelle Lucero, 26, was sentenced to nine years in prison, four years on the charge of manslaughter and five on the charge of possession with intent to manufacture or distribute, according to a District Attorney's Office news release.

The manslaughter count was the most serious charge filed against Lucero. The remaining counts were dismissed as part of the plea agreement.

The Boulder County Drug Task Force identified Lucero as having sold fentanyl to a person who suffered a fatal overdose on April 25, 2022 in the city of Boulder.

On May 26, 2022, law enforcement officers arranged a controlled buy with Lucero, who was arrested at the exchange.

According to an arrest affidavit, Lucero denied having any fentanyl, but a search at the Boulder County Jail found more than 75 fentanyl pills on Lucero. Police also found a small black scale with white residue and a handgun in his vehicle.

Manslaughter can be charged in Colorado when a person "recklessly causes the death of another person."

The Boulder District Attorney's Office said the victim's family was "shattered and devastated" by the loss of their only son but supported the plea and sentence in the case were grateful law enforcement pursued this case.

"Fentanyl dealers must be held fully accountable for the destruction they inflict," Boulder County District Attorney Michael Doughtery stated. "This sentence does that, but it does not bring back the victim. As a community and as a nation, we must continue working to reduce drug-related deaths."

Lucero was previously scheduled for trial on Monday after initially pleading not guilty, but that trial date was vacated as a result of the plea.