With fentanyl deaths in Shasta County rising, dealers warned they may face murder charges

With fentanyl death rates spiking in recent years, prosecutors are now issuing warnings to people charged with selling the deadly narcotic that they could face murder charges if people who buy the drug die of an overdose.

Over a four-year period, the number of fentanyl deaths in Shasta County jumped more than four-fold, from eight in 2019 to 42 in 2022, according to the Shasta Substance Use Coalition.

The number of opioid overdoses requiring the use of Narcan, a prescription drug used to counter an overdose of fentanyl, also rose, more than doubling from 91 in 2019 to 304 in 2023, according to the coalition.

With fentanyl deaths on the rise, some district attorneys around California, including in Shasta County, have charged dealers of the drug with murder if someone dies after taking the drug.

But Shasta County DA Stephanie Bridgett said charging a drug dealer with murder requires gathering more than just evidence showing a suspect sold the drug to a buyer who later died.

It may be widely known that fentanyl is a dangerous drug that kills people. But that is not enough to convict a person of second-degree murder for selling the drug to someone who died from taking it, she said. A prosecutor has to prove that a dealer knew the drug could kill someone, she said.

"If we're able to prove that they have that pre-knowledge that fentanyl deaths is dangerous to human life and can cause death, and they continue to sell it and a person dies, we're going to be able to prove a second-degree murder case," Bridgett said.

"And we would definitely file it (as second-degree murder). That piece that we're talking about, that knowledge piece, that's always going to be the biggest hurdle for us," she said. "A lot of times a dealer is going to say, 'Well, this is the first person I sold it to that died. Now I know it can kill somebody,'" she said.

Fentanyl deaths have increased in Shasta County since 2019.

To establish that a drug dealer knew beforehand that fentanyl is deadly, the DA's office has begun including a statement that is included on drug sales charges that are presented to a defendant in court. That notice says the drug can kill and that the person can be charged with murder for selling or manufacturing if someone takes the drug and dies.

That notice gives prosecutors evidence that a defendant did know that selling fentanyl can kill and they could be charged with second-degree murder if the person dies.

"And in the future, if they continue to sell drugs and someone does die of fentanyl, then we can go 'Wait, wait, wait. You were specifically warned of it. So you have that knowledge,'" Bridgett said.

Drug dealers aren't usually charged with first-degree murder, because that requires a greater degree of planning and the intent to kill, which isn't typical in drug sales, she said.

Last year, a Redding man was sentenced to seven years in prison for selling fentanyl to a 13-year-old middle school student who died after taking the drug, which the boy thought was Percocet.

Redding man sentenced to prison in 13-year-old's fentanyl drug death

Ryan Andrew Harrison, 20, was originally charged with second-degree murder, but he pleaded guilty last year to voluntary manslaughter, Bridgett said.

That case began in August 2020, when police and paramedics went to a home near downtown Redding after they received a report that a 13-year-old boy was found unresponsive in his bedroom. Despite life-saving measures, the boy died at the scene, according to the Redding Police Department.

Detectives determined the boy had ingested a lethal dose of disguised fentanyl that was sold to him as a "Perc." However, no traces of Percocet were found in his system, according to police.

