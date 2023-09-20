Fentanyl, drug paraphernalia found in Shelby County Wednesday

A narcotics search warrant was served and executed in Shelby County, on Wednesday, according to Sidney Police Captain Jerry Tangeman.

Investigators from the Sidney Shelby Narcotics Task Force searched 200 N. Moeroy Ave, starting at 11:49 a.m.

The task force recovered fentanyl, drug paraphernalia, and surveillance equipment during the search, Tangeman said.

Jacob Martin, 30, who lives at the Pomeroy residence was arrested and charged with one count of possession of drugs, which is a fifth-degree felony. Other charges could be filed at a later date as the investigation is ongoing, Tangeman said.

Martin is now incarcerated at the Shelby County Jail.

The community was concerned that an officer shot and killed a dog during this operation, but Tangeman said there were no shots fired and no animals or person was harmed or injured.











