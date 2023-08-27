Fentanyl epidemic a 'nightmare' for local families

Aug. 27—Despite not meeting each other until Aug. 20, Nicki LeTourneau and Kim Gustavson had much in common.

Both lost a child to fentanyl poisoning in Mankato. Both Eva LeTourneau and Travis Gustavson were 21 years old when they died, Eva on Dec. 1, 2022 and Travis on Feb. 24, 2021. Both of their mothers are going through the ordeal of court proceedings related to who supplied the potent drug.

Nicki and Kim's Aug. 20 meeting came during an awareness and memorial event in Mankato, a chance to sound the alarm about the potent opioid causing a rising number of fatal and non-fatal overdoses.

"I don't want her death to be in vain," Nicki said of Eva. "So if I can help save one other family from this nightmare we've had to endure these last nine months, it's worth putting myself and her story out there."

The Gustavsons have taken the same approach, sharing Travis' story at awareness events over the last two-plus years. They organized the Aug. 20 event to support families in their shoes, combat the stigma around addiction, and let other families know about local resources that could help avoid the worst outcomes.

"We felt so alone when it happened," Kim said. "The more families who know they aren't, the better."

While it's comforting to find support from families who've experienced similar loss, Nicki said, it's also disheartening to know the numbers keeps growing.

Epidemic hits home

Fentanyl is a synthetic opioid about 50 to 100 times more potent than morphine, according to the National Institute on Drug Abuse. Used medically, often after surgeries, it can ease severe or chronic pain

Illegal drug manufacturers and suppliers have over time mixed the opioid into other drugs because of how potent it is and cheap to produce. Communities across the U.S. are grappling with the results.

Posters lined a walking path at the Aug. 20 event depicting hundreds of fentanyl victims from Minnesota and around the U.S. The collages show the wide diversity of people impacted by fentanyl, with one of the only through lines seemingly being the general youthfulness of so many of the victims.

Fentanyl's pervasiveness makes it especially concerning, said Matt Durose, deputy director of the Mankato Department of Public Safety.

"It doesn't affect a single demographic or just big cities," he said. "It's everywhere."

Mankato's overdoses sometimes come in bunches. He estimated the department of public safety is responding to about three per month.

Drug epidemics aren't necessarily new to the Mankato area and other communities. The difference with fentanyl is how lethal it can be in such small doses, Durose said.

"We've seen overdoses and poisonings in the past with other substances ranging from alcohol to meth and things like that, but fentanyl in its smallest amount is lethal," he said. "We haven't seen that until now."

Minnesota River Valley Drug Task Force Cmdr. Chad Ruch said fentanyl's lethality is matched by its addictiveness. Someone may experience euphoria at first and then need progressively larger doses to reach the same feeling.

Their bodies can't handle it after a certain point. Overdoses occur when fentanyl causes breathing to slow or stop and prevents oxygen from reaching the brain, known as hypoxia.

Naloxone medication isn't a guaranteed treatment, but it can offset some overdoses when administered right away. When it goes right, the medication blocks fentanyl from the body's receptors.

One of the troubles of fentanyl is people buying a certain drug from a supplier could be unaware it's laced with it. The task force is detecting fentanyl in seized cocaine, meth, heroin and other drugs, Ruch said.

"They're putting it in everything now," he said.

The task force has responded to 11 fatal overdoses so far in 2023, approaching the total during all of 2022, according to data provided to The Free Press. The year-by-year overdose fatality totals leading up to 2023 in the task force's region, which covers Blue Earth, Nicollet, Watonwan and Martin counties, is as follows:

—2020 — 9 fatalities

—2021 — 19 fatalities

—2022 — 13 fatalities

For known total overdoses, which includes non-fatal outcomes, the region is at 71 so far in 2023. The previous known totals by year were:

—2020 — 86

—2021 — 102

—2022 — 89

The numbers reflect incidents reported to law enforcement, said Beth Bock, analyst with the Minnesota River Valley Drug Task Force. Overdoses not reported to law enforcement, like a fatality averted by use of the reversal drug Naloxone, wouldn't show up in the numbers.

The number of opioid overdose deaths in Minnesota rose from 291 to 978 from 2011 to 2021, according to Minnesota Department of Health data. From 2020 to 2021 alone the total rose by 43%.

Nationally, 106,699 drug overdose deaths occurred in 2021, according to Centers for Disease Control and Prevention data. About 75% of the fatalities involved opioids.

Reason for hope

Jeremy Drucker was appointed by Gov. Tim Walz to be Minnesota's first addiction and recovery director in November 2022. In the role, Drucker coordinates with eight state agencies, from education to homelessness to corrections, to respond to the rise of overdoses and substance abuse.

All of them have a role in addressing the issue, said Drucker, who himself is in long-term recovery. He spoke at the Aug. 20 event and talked about how it helps shine a light on the problem and how there are groups in and around Mankato available to help.

"Substance use really flourishes where there's sorrow, where there's trauma, where there's anxiety and particularly isolation," Drucker said. "So the more you have people coming together at events like today, that connection is what is going to help us address this and get people the help they need."

The event featured substance use and mental health treatment providers, drug court representatives, homelessness services and more. Mankato Mayor Najwa Massad read out a proclamation in recognition of fentanyl overdose awareness.

Naloxone was available for free at the event. Outside the event, Christian Family Solutions has been providing free trainings on how to administer the medication and recognize when it's needed.

Advocacy groups are regularly meeting to talk about resources and how to use opioid response funds awarded in settlements, Durose said, and each time it seems like something new is available. The response gives him hope.

Everyone is touched by addiction in some way, whether through their family or themselves, Ruch said. He credited the families impacted by fentanyl with raising awareness by speaking up about it.

"It takes an army to do that some times," he said. "These people aren't afraid to go talk to somebody."

The Gustavsons have been out front talking about fentanyl since Travis' death. On Aug. 20 and in previous years they teamed up with Kara Richardson, a correctional officer in Blue Earth County and forensic and recovery specialist with the county's adult drug court, to organize the awareness events.

Travis' family has also spoken about their profound loss in court. In December 2022, Anna Marie Bailey received about a two-year prison sentence for third-degree murder related to supplying Travis with fentanyl before his death.

Another person accused of supplying Travis with the fentanyl, Max Leo Miller, has a third-degree murder trial set to begin on Sept. 5.

Nicki LeTourneau knew the court dates off the top of her head for the three people charged in relation to Eva's death. Connor Lee Hoeft, Haley Marie Ross and Kueth Pamier Ruae were all charged with third-degree aiding and abetting murder afterward.

Eva, who went to Mankato East, lost classmates to fentanyl overdoses. Nicki remembers talking to her about it.

The shock of Eva's death felt as strong on Aug. 20 as it did when she found out about it on Dec. 1. On Wednesday, Nov. 30 her daughter was at an apartment with friends; on Thursday, Dec. 1 she was gone.

"I can't tell you how many times per day that it hits me all over again," Nicki said. "It's like I forget for a second and then I remember. That isn't daily, that's many, many times per day."

One day, when she and her family are ready, Nicki hopes to start a nonprofit in memory of Eva. The work could be similar to what the Gustavsons are doing in Travis' memory.

Alongside Travis' photo and others on a table at the memorial event, Eva's family placed pictures of her. She's smiling with the sun shining down on her in a field of lavender.

The cause of Eva's death after it happened was like an elephant in the room, Nicki said, so talking about it might just help other families. At the same time, she also wants Eva to be remembered for the "beautiful, fun, loving and charismatic" woman she was.

"She was really full of life," she said. "She had the loudest belly laugh in the room and was known for that. She was a hugger."

