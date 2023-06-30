Fentanyl, firearms seized from Luzerne Borough house

Jun. 30—LUZERNE — State police arrested a man on felony firearm and drug trafficking offenses during an execution of a search warrant early Thursday morning.

Eshawn Wesley Harrell, 29, was awakened when troopers executed a warrant at his second floor apartment in the 200 block of East Bennett Street just after 6 a.m.

The search warrant was part of a drug trafficking investigation allegedly involving Harrell.

Harrell, another man, and two of his nephews were inside the apartment.

While searching the apartment, state police said they found approximately 230 grams of suspected fentanyl, digital scales, packaging materials, seven cellular telephones, more than $1,000 cash and two loaded firearms, including a reported stolen .45-caliber Glock, according to court records.

One of Harrell's nephews, who are from South Carolina, allegedly told troopers Harrell invited them to Pennsylvania to make some money during the July 4th holiday.

During an interview with troopers, Harrell admitted the fentanyl and firearms belonged to him, court records say.

Harrell was arraigned by District Judge Joseph Zola of Hazleton on two counts each of illegal possession of a firearm, possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance and possession of a controlled substance, and one count each of receiving stolen property, endangering the welfare of a minor and corruption of minors. He was jailed at the Luzerne County Correctional Facility for lack of $200,000 bail.

