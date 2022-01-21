Fentanyl found during Yuba City drug bust

Jan. 21—The Yuba-Sutter Narcotic and Gang Enforcement Task Force (NET-5) said Wednesday that agents found fentanyl during a recent search of a Yuba City home.

Fentanyl is a synthetic opioid that is 80-100 times stronger than morphine, according to the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration. The drug has garnered national attention over the years because it has been linked to numerous overdose deaths.

At 7 a.m. on Tuesday, NET-5 agents, with the assistance of the Yuba City Police Department, executed a search warrant at a home in the 2100 block of Live Oak Boulevard in Yuba City. Michael Bullard, supervisor for NET-5, said the target of the warrant was Marcus Mercado, 31, who was believed to be selling powder fentanyl from the home.

During the search of the residence, Bullard said NET-5 agents found 15.3 grams of powder fentanyl, 20 broken Xanax pills, packaging and a digital scale in Mercado's bedroom.

Mercado was arrested and booked into Sutter County Jail on charges of possession for the sale of fentanyl and an outstanding felony arrest warrant out of Yuba County.

Kylie Torres, 22, of Marysville, was with Mercado at the time of his arrest. She also was arrested and booked into Sutter County Jail for two outstanding arrest warrants out of Yuba County, Bullard said.

Bryan Stacey, 45, also was believed to be living at the residence with Mercado and was found with about 136 grams of methamphetamine, Bullard said.

As of Thursday, all three were not listed as being at Sutter County Jail. The investigation has been sent to the Sutter County District Attorney's Office for prosecution, Bullard said.