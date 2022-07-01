Fentanyl found in Geistown search after man's arrest in Ligonier, DA alleges

Jul. 1—JOHNSTOWN, Pa. — A search of an alleged fentanyl dealer's Geistown home yielded a quarter-pound of the powerful opioid, according to Westmoreland County's top prosecutor.

Cortez Haselrig, 25, was arrested on Tuesday after police said they arranged a controlled drug buy outside a Ligonier supermarket. Police alleged that he had 50 grams of fentanyl in his possession.

Afterward, investigators searched Haselrig's Churchill Street home and found 110 grams of raw fentanyl, $3,232 and 131 prescription pills, Westmoreland County District Attorney Nicole Ziccarelli alleged in a release to media.

As of Thursday, no criminal charges had been filed in Cambria or Westmoreland counties related to the reported drug seizure at the Geistown property, online court records show.

Haselrig is currently lodged in Westmoreland County Prison on charges filed after his arrest Tuesday, with his bond set at $500,000. A preliminary hearing is currently set for July 8 before District Judge Denise Thiel.