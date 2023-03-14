Fentanyl found in investigation of Auburn overdose; Sacramento woman arrested by deputies

A Sacramento woman has been arrested on suspicion of selling narcotics that caused a person to overdose in Auburn earlier this year, the Placer County Sheriff’s Office said.

Jaida Daumen, 26, was arrested after a month-long investigation, deputies announced Monday.

During their investigation, detectives obtained a search warrant for Daumen’s home in Sacramento. When they served the warrant on Feb. 16, they allegedly found cash and multiple illicit drugs, including fentanyl.

“Detectives found $1,300 in cash, multiple containers with over 150 suspected fentanyl tablets, LSD, suspected heroin, a digital scale, and nearly two dozen suspected Xanax tablets,” the Sheriff’s Office said.

Daumen was arrested on suspicion of possession and transportation of narcotics, though she is no longer in custody, according to Placer jail logs.