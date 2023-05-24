Fentanyl found on man arrested after rush-hour chase through Rocklin tops 100 mph

An El Dorado County man is in custody after a high-speed chase Friday through Rocklin, the Placer County Sheriff’s Office said.

The chase started just after 6:30 p.m. on Highway 65 near West Sunset Boulevard when a deputy attempted to pull over a vehicle that was traveling southbound.

Rather than pull over, the driver of the vehicle accelerated and attempted to flee, the Sheriff’s Office said. Deputies said the suspect’s vehicle topped speeds of 100 mph on the freeway.

“During the pursuit, the suspect vehicle nearly struck several cars before eventually losing control and crashing into a tree on Highland Point Drive,” the Sheriff’s Office said.

The man then fled on foot. Roseville police assisted with the search and later found the man nearby.

When deputies searched the man, they found him carrying a plastic baggie of 20 blue pills that are believed to contain fentanyl. He also allegedly had three plastic bindles containing a “powdery substance,” the Sheriff’s Office said.

The 34-year-old Cameron Park resident was booked into the South Placer Jail on suspicion of possession of a controlled substance and evading a peace officer.