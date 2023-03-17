Fentanyl, ghost guns seized from home near Grover Beach school, SLO County sheriff says

The San Luis Obispo County Sheriff’s Office arrested two Grover Beach residents on Thursday after allegedly finding narcotics and firearms in a home located less than 500 feet from a local school.

The agency’s Special Operations Unit served a search warrant Thursday at a residence in the 1100 block of Grand Avenue, 493 feet away from Grover Beach Elementary School, the SLO County Sheiff’s Office said in a news release Friday.

During the search, sheriff’s deputies found 163 grams of methamphetamine and 158 grams of fentanyl, worth a total of about $6,700, the release said.

The deputies also discovered two Glock-style handguns, an Uzi fully automatic machine gun and a 12-gauge shotgun, according to the Sheriff’s Office.

In its release, the agency described the handguns as ghost guns, meaning that they didn’t have serial numbers.

Deputies then arrested Grover Beach residents Brett Douglass, 46, and Jacquelyn Douglass, 56, on suspicion of several drug- and weapon-related charges, including being a felon in possession of a firearm, possessing drugs while armed and purchasing or possessing a controlled substance for sale.

As of Friday morning, the two were being held at San Luis Obispo County Jail in lieu of $250,000 each, according to jail records.