Fentanyl, heroin, cocaine and more seized following Miami Valley Bulk Smuggling Task Force arrest

Dec. 16—Miami Valley Bulk Smuggling Task Force found a kilogram of fentanyl and arrested a man during a traffic stop as part of a narcotics trafficking investigation on Wednesday.

Jose Noriega-Rodriguez, 42, of Sinaloa, Mexico, was arrested on I-70 Wednesday afternoon by Montgomery County Sheriff's deputies, according to jail booking records.

"Our community has already surpassed overdose numbers from last year and the number of deaths are continuing to rise," said Montgomery County Sheriff Rob Streck. "The important part of the operation here is how many lives were saved from these dangerous drugs being distributed throughout our community."

Noriega-Rodriguez is being held in the Montgomery County Jail on a preliminary aggravated trafficking charge. He has not been formally charged at this time.

As part of the investigation, authorities searched a storage facility in Hilliard and an AirBnB in Columbus. The searches yielded another nine kilograms of fentanyl, two kilograms of cocaine, one kilogram of heroin, 336 grams of methamphetamine and four pounds of marijuana, as well approximately $150,000 in cash, according to a press release.

The Miami Valley Bulk Smuggling Task Force is part of the Ohio Attorney General's Ohio Organized Crime Investigations Commission.

"Fentanyl is flowing from Mexico to Ohio and killing our communities," said Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost. "Overdose deaths might have taken a back seat in the minds of some, but they remain a high priority for our team, as the numbers have skyrocketed. Our drug task forces fight on the front lines every day to eliminate the cartel ties and remove this poison from our streets."

The Clark County Sheriff's Office is also part of the task force.

"Along with our partners, we continue to be dedicated in removing those individuals who are involved in the illicit drug trade," said Clark County Sheriff Deb Burchett.