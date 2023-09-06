Fentanyl in Kern County
Fentanyl in Kern County
The couple met in 2016 and married (twice!) three years later. Now, their union is "irretrievably broken."
This is the second time in four years that Urias has been arrested and charged with domestic violence.
The Angels even failed at surrendering this season.
Experts say everyone should consider having Narcan, which reverses the effects of an opioid overdose, as a part of their first aid kit at home.
Trump's Georgia election interference case will be livestreamed on YouTube.
Farley's father, Robert, was 61.
Judge Scott McAfee scheduled a hearing Thursday to determine bond conditions for Harrison Floyd, the director of Black Voices for Trump, who is charged with five felony counts for his alleged role in the plot to overturn the 2020 presidential election results in Georgia.
Former President Donald Trump is back on Twitter (now X) more than two years after he was banned from the platform in the aftermath of the January 6th Capitol riot.
Former President Donald Trump plans to turn himself in to authorities Thursday night at the Fulton County Jail in Atlanta, where he will be booked on charges stemming from his attempts to subvert the results of the 2020 election in Georgia.
The notorious Atlanta detention center, which has been plagued by overcrowding and inmate deaths, is currently under investigation by the Justice Department for “serious allegations of unsafe, unsanitary living conditions.”
Several other defendants remain in a lawsuit over the former first-rounder's death.
Yahoo News breaks down exactly what Trump is being charged with in each case as well as the judges, prosecutors, co-defendants and key dates as he awaits trial
Disney has countersued Florida Governor Ron DeSantis's Central Florida Tourism Oversight District, marking the latest development in the back-and-forth saga that's plagued the media giant.
Six white former Mississippi police officers, some of whom reportedly called themselves the “Goon Squad,” pleaded guilty in a racist attack on two Black men who endured hours of torture from the officers.
The former president’s Georgia indictment has some observers asking whether the various prosecutors going after Trump are unintentionally undermining each other.
Robert De Niro's grandson, Leandro De Niro Rodriguez, accidentally died from a deadly drug cocktail, including fentanyl, cocaine and Xanax.
Former President Donald Trump and 18 of his allies were indicted on criminal charges by a Georgia grand jury in connection with their attempts to overturn the results of the 2020 presidential election. Yahoo News spoke with a legal expert who explains why this indictment might be the most consequential of all.
The Fulton County indictment charges Trump and others with orchestrating a nationwide scheme meant to overturn the results of the 2020 election.
Former President Donald Trump has been indicted by a grand jury in Georgia on criminal charges stemming from Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis’s long-running investigation into attempts to subvert the results of the 2020 presidential election in that state.
At least 36 people have been confirmed dead after windswept wildfires ravaged parts of Hawaii’s Big Island and neighboring Maui. According to officials, thousands of people have been displaced.