‘Fentanyl killer’ poisoned married couple with opioid and rewrote their will, court hears

An alleged double murderer poisoned a married couple with the opioid fentanyl and rewrote their will, a court heard.

Luke D’Wit, 34, befriended and worked for millionaires Stephen and Carol Baxter, who he claimed treated him like an “adopted son”, jurors were told.

The couple were found unresponsive and slumped in chairs in the conservatory of their home in West Mersea, Essex, on Easter Sunday by their daughter.

Their deaths were initially treated as unexpected and not suspicious before Mr D’Wit was later charged with their murders.

Chelmsford Crown Court heard that Mr Baxter, 61, and his 64-year-old wife ran a company called Cazsplash, with Mrs Baxter having designed a type of bath mat to go around a curved, corner shower.

Tracy Ayling, prosecuting, told the court that suspicion arose after a “fake will” appeared after the Baxters’ death, giving Mr D’Wit “significant control”.

The couple’s original will had stated that the Baxters’ money would be left to their four children – two from Mr and Mrs Baxter’s marriage, and two children of Mrs Baxter’s from a previous relationship.

The prosecution said the new will was written the day after the Baxters died.

Stephen and Carol Baxter who died at their home in West Mersea, Essex - EAST ANGLIA NEWS SERVICE

“He [Mr D’Wit] had rewritten their will and stolen Carol’s jewellery, among many other things, to benefit from their deaths,” said Ms Ayling.

The will stated that Cazplash was to “continue trading in whichever way is planned” and added that Mr D’Wit “is to be the director and person of significant control”.

A post-mortem examination gave a provisional cause of death for Mrs Baxter as combined fentanyl and promethazine toxicity with terminal bronchopneumonia. The provisional cause of death for Mr Baxter was cardiomegaly and alcoholic liver disease with fentanyl intoxication.

In a 999 call played to the court, Ellie, their daughter, who called the emergency services, said: “We need an ambulance right now. She’s been poisoned.

“My mum’s not very well. They’re poisoned, they’re dead. They’re frozen. They’re so cold.”

The home of Stephen and Carol Baxter in Victory Road where they were found dead - EAST ANGLIA NEWS SERVICE

Mr D’Wit, who was also at the scene, is seen in bodycam footage played to the court from one of the attending police officers, who spoke to him.

Mr D’Wit is heard to say: “I last saw them on Friday. Me and Steve were just talking about work. We drove past the house last night and the blinds were down.”

The prosecution described Mr D’Wit as “extremely calm and plausible” when he was being spoken to by police on Sunday April 9.

Mr D’Wit first met the Baxters in 2013 when the couple needed help with IT for their business and he got involved.

A copy of Mr D’Wit’s CV was shown to the jury in which it said he had an MSc in computer science from the University of East Anglia. The university has said they have no knowledge of Mr D’Wit.

The prosecution said the defendant was the last person to see Carol and Stephen Baxter.

He was round at the house and left their address on Victory Road at 7.55pm on Friday April 7 on ring doorbell footage.

Essex police at the home of Stephen and Carol Baxter where the couple were found dead last year - ESSEX POLICE/SWNS

In a police interview, Mr D’Wit said “he was probably Carol Baxter’s closest friend” and “was like an adopted son to both of them”.

Mr D’Wit worked in their house in Mersea three times each week and knew Mrs Baxter had Hashimoto’s Thyroiditis, an autoimmune disease.

Ms Ayling said Mr D’Wit created false identities, including a solicitor, to convince family members of the Baxters that the will he had written was real.

The prosecutor said Mr D’Wit, posing as false identities, made recommendations to Mrs Baxter with “no clinical basis”, adding that the identities were “created by Luke on his phone to manipulate Carol Baxter”.

Ms Ayling said Mr D’Wit, pretending to be a doctor called Andrea Bowden, told Mrs Baxter that “seeing family releases too many chemicals in the adrenal gland”.

He warned to “keep contact less regular, why not take your family out weekly, one at a time”, adding: “You have a serious illness and you need to be sensible... seeing family, it’s that simple,” the court heard.

Mr D’Wit, of Churchfields, West Mersea, Colchester, denies two counts of murder, one count of possession of a Class A drug, and one count of theft.

The trial, expected to last six weeks, continues.

