After fentanyl kills Rocklin father, task force arrests suspect in Sacramento

A Sacramento man was arrested Tuesday on suspicion of selling a lethal fentanyl dose to a Rocklin father, the California Attorney General’s Office said in a news release.

The man, identified as Brandon Garner, was arrested after investigators discovered evidence that he “was aware of the lethal nature of the fentanyl that caused the death of the individual” in July.

The arrest took place in Sacramento, according to the news release, and was conducted by the Placer Special Investigations Unit, which the California Department of Justice leads.

Law enforcement located the suspect in his car Wednesday and made a traffic stop. In a search of his vehicle, they allegedly found “one ounce of fentanyl powder, a quarter ounce of cocaine, and methamphetamine in his possession at the time of arrest,” according to the statement from Attorney General Rob Bonta’s office.

He was booked in the South Placer County Jail on suspicion of homicide, possession of opioids for sale and sale of opiates, according to the news release.

The Placer County District Attorney’s Office is prosecuting the case.

Placer County has successfully prosecuted homicide cases stemming from fentanyl sales before. In 2022, Nathaniel Cabacungan was arrested by the same task force for supplying a lethal fentanyl dose to Roseville teen, Jewel Wolf. He was prosecuted for homicide and convicted earlier this year. District Attorney Morgan Gire announced Cabacungan was sentenced to 15 years in prison.