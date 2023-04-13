Fentanyl-laced pill salesman sentenced in Dallas federal court forfeits $13,821 in income

A man who trafficked in the Dallas area counterfeit Oxycodone tablets laced with fentanyl was sentenced on Wednesday to just more than 12 years in prison.

Jesus Perez Fuentes, 27, in October pleaded guilty in U.S. District Court in Dallas to possession with intent to distribute a controlled substance.

U.S. District Judge Ed Kinkeade sentenced Perez Fuentes to 145 months in prison and to a supervised released term of three years, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Northern District of Texas.

In March 2022, a confidential source who was himself or herself in criminal peril told law enforcement authorities that Perez Fuentes was distributing fentanyl-laced tablets

A Drug Enforcement Administration surveillance team believed Perez Fuentes would have with him counterfeit pills on March 30, 2022, and watched as he drove a pickup truck.

Perez Fuentes was stopped in the pickup, and law enforcement officers found in it a .45-caliber Glock loaded with 10 rounds, 2,072 fentanyl-laced pills and $13,821 cash bound with rubber bands.

In a legal document known as a factual resume, Perez Fuentes admitted he used the weapon in furtherance of drug trafficking and that the cash was proceeds from drug trafficking. He agreed to forfeit both.