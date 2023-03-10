Fentanyl, meth account for numerous Decatur arrests in last week

Mar. 10—The influx of methamphetamine and fentanyl on Decatur streets was evident recently as law enforcement made numerous felony arrests for possession of the drugs.

In the last week, at least eight Decatur residents have been charged with possessing one or both drugs, some in trafficking amounts.

One arrest came Sunday as a Morgan County sheriff's investigator was searching for Jeremy Taylor, who escaped late Saturday or early Sunday from the Morgan County Jail. The investigator was "following up on a tip regarding an escaped inmate" at an 11th Avenue Southwest residence, according to an affidavit by Investigator Jerald Jenkins. Brandon Shane Patterson, 37, who resides at the residence, exited an SUV and began running, according to the affidavit, before being ordered to stop. He then fell on the porch and, according to Jenkins, attempted to hide a black object under a chair.

Jenkins "recovered the black object which was an empty lipstick tube without the top on it which contained a small baggie" of methamphetamine, according to the affidavit. Patterson was charged with possession of a controlled substance and remained in jail Thursday in lieu of a $1,000 bond.

Three people were arrested for trafficking in a drug bust Wednesday near downtown Decatur.

According to police, the Vice/Narcotics Unit received numerous complaints over the last four months about alleged drug activity at 324 Church St. N.E., and on Wednesday executed a search warrant of the residence located just over a block from Carnegie Visual Arts Center.

"Investigators located a trafficking amount of fentanyl-laced methamphetamine, a quantity of marijuana and drug paraphernalia," according to police.

According to a police affidavit, an officer pulled over a car for speeding at Alabama 20 and Calvary Boulevard and passenger Whitney Ray Bruce had possession of 13 grams of the fentanyl/methamphetamine mixture. According to the affidavit, Bruce consented to a search of his 324 Church St. residence and at that location they found Alexander Canty and Mark Anthony Vanek in possession of another 12 grams of the fentanyl-laced methamphetamine.

Police said all of those arrested for trafficking in illegal drugs reside at the same Church Street address:

—Vanek, 56, who was being held in Morgan County Jail on Thursday in lieu of a $5,600 bond.

—Canty, 49, who was being held in lieu of a $6,900 bond.

—Bruce, 38, who was being held in lieu of a $5,600 bond.

On Thursday, police said, they made contact with a "suspicious male" on 14th Street Southwest near Central Parkway. Derrick Dewayne Watson, 57, of Decatur, was in possession of "over an ounce of a fentanyl mixture of illegal narcotics," a trafficking amount, police said. Watson remained in Morgan County Jail on Thursday in lieu of a $5,000 bond. At the time of his arrest, Watson was out on bond on charges of possession of methamphetamine and possession of cocaine.

Last Friday night police pulled over a Dodge Challenger driven by Carlos Daniel Rabadan Zapata, 24, when they saw him driving recklessly in the Popeye's Louisiana Kitchen parking lot, according to an officer's affidavit. Police said he was in possession of 2.7 grams of methamphetamine. Zapata was released after posting a $1,000 bond.

Police on Sunday responded to a wreck with injury and made contact with Crystal Lea Davison, 27, of Cumberland Avenue Southwest in Decatur. She appeared to be impaired and a search of her purse revealed fentanyl, police said. She was charged with possession and released after posting a $1,000 bond.

A Sixth Avenue Southeast traffic stop on Saturday of Wendell Thompson, 57, of Decatur, led to the seizure of 2 grams of methamphetamine, according to a police affidavit. He remained in jail Thursday in lieu of a $1,000 bond.

— eric@decaturdaily.com or 256-340-2435. Twitter @DD_Fleischauer.