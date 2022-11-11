Fentanyl, meth among indictments

Nov. 10—Endangerment of children is among charges alleged during presentation of cases to the Cumberland County Grand Jury Nov. 7.

Timothy Wayne Martin is accused of driving a vehicle while intoxicated that had four unstrained children in the vehicle.

The grand jury indicted Martin on charges of reckless endangerment, driving under the influence and violation of the implied consent law, according to court documents.

The incident is alleged to have occurred on July 29, 2021, and was investigated by Deputy Jacob Moore. The indictment alleges Martin was under the influence of a intoxicant or drug when his driving drew the attention of the deputy, resulting in a traffic stop.

No one was hurt in the incident by Martin was jailed on the three charges which were presented to the grand jury last week.

An indictment is not a finding of guilt, but a review of pending charges by a citizen panel called the grand jury that hears evidence and determines there is enough evidence to forward the charge to a higher court for further judicial review.

All persons indicted by the Cumberland County Grand Jury will appear in Criminal Court on Nov. 15 for arraignment unless otherwise noted.

Others indicted by the grand jury include:

Burglary/thefts

—Robert Charles Taylor II, theft of property of up to $1,000 occurring on Dec. 14, 2018, and involving theft of personal property and violation of the sex offender registry law (failed to report vehicle identification he was driving) occurring on Dec. 14, 2018.

—Joseph Daniel Dunn, theft of property of more than $1,000 alleged on Jan. 31 and involving a 2012 Dodge truck, investigated by CCSO Investigator Gary Greey and Bledsoe County deputies Crystal Podwys and Payton Watson. Also,

—Joseph Daniel Dunn, theft of property of more than $2,500, alteration of a distinguishing number, involving a Montesa dirt bike, and driving on a suspended license alleged on Aug. 8, 2021, and investigated by CCSO Deputy Jamie Wyatt and Bledsoe County Deputy Rick Pack.

Methaphetamine

—Michael Shawn Walker, possession of more than .5 grams of meth with intent to sell and/or deliver, possession of heroin, possession of Suboxone and possession of drug paraphernalia alleged on Nov. 1, 2021, during TPH Trooper William Morgan's traffic stop.

—Heather Nicole Phillips, possession of meth, criminal impersonation and possession of drug paraphernalia alleged on Jan. 19, 2021, and investigated by CCSO Deputies Jacob Moore and Jamie Wyatt.

Possession

—Tracy Lynn Boatright, introduction of contraband into a penal institution (Fentanyl) and possession of drug paraphernalia alleged on Aug. 14, 2021, and investigated by CCSO Investigators Jason Elmore, Gary Green, Jeff Slayton, Jon Wirey, Corrections Officer Lori Overly and FFG Police Fatima Pena.

—Tony Wayne Starkes Jr., possession of fentanyl for sale and/or delivery alleged on Sept. 8, 2021, and investigated by CCSO Investigators Jason Elmore, Jon Wirey, Jeff Slayton, Probation Officers Christopher Goddard and Kyla Cook and Deputy Kobe Cox.

Assaults

—Elijah De Shaun Watkins, domestic assault and vandalism of up to $1,000 alleged on Sept. 14 and investigated by CPD Ptl. Jordan Winningham.

Arson

—Dustin Eric Harbaugh, arson of a structure alleged on Nov. 5, 2021, and with setting fire to personal property the following day and investigated by CPD Lt. Jared South, Ptl. Jordan Winningham and CFD Chief Chris South.

Driving under the influence

—Tiffany Ladonna Dyhr, driving under the influence and resisting arrest alleged on June 17 during a CCSO Deputy Shane Henderson traffic stop.

—Justin Riley Hedgecoth, driving while intoxicated and evading arrest alleged on May 21 during a CPD traffic stop by Lt. Dustin Lester and CCSO Deputy Shane Henderson.

—Dwayne Lynn Davis Jr., driving under the influence alleged on Dec. 28, 2021, during a traffic stop by CPD's Lt. Dustin Lester and Ptl. Jordan Winningham.

—Regina Carol Walker, fifth offense driving under the influence and driving on a revoked license alleged during a Fairfield Glade Police traffic stop by Kate Self on Oct. 15, 2021.

—Angela Elizabeth Simpson Hughes, eighth offense driving under the influence alleged May 29 by CCSO Cpl. Mitchell Ward and Deputy Eli Tollett.

Weapon

—Timothy Paul Beason, possession of a weapon by a felon and criminal trespassing alleged on July 20 and investigated by CPD Officer Joshua Mangas.

—Joshua Wayne Bohannon, possession of a weapon by a felon and possession of drug paraphernalia alleged on June 6 and investigated by CCSO Investigators Jason Elmore and John Wirey, Deputy Kobe Cox and Probation Officers Chris Goddard and Kyla Cook.

Evading

—Jacob Ryan Edmonds, evading arrest alleged on July 27 and investigated by CCSO Deputies Tristin Patridge and Sgt. Dustin Jackson.

Miscellaneous

—Austin Tyler Johnny Hofmeister, vandalism of up to $1,000 alleged on June 26 involving damage to a sprinkler head at the Cumberland County Jail and investigated by CCSO Corrections Officers Jonathan Vanwinkle and Robbie Christmas.

—Dylan Jakob Kempe, vandalism of more than $1,000 alleged on Aug. 2, 2021, and involving personal property, investigated by CPD Det. Koby Wilson.

