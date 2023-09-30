Fentanyl, meth seized in arrest of Joplin bicyclist

Sep. 29—A 46-year-old Joplin man is facing drug-trafficking charges after Joplin police found him in possession Thursday morning of methamphetamine and a substance testing positive for fentanyl.

A police officer stopped Clinton J. Gray after he ran a stop sign at West Third Street and Byers Avenue on his bicycle and placed him under arrest on some outstanding warrants, according to Capt. William Davis.

Davis said Gray purportedly was carrying a pouch that contained more than six grams of meth and 390 milligrams of a brown powder substance that tested positive for fentanyl and will require further testing as a suspected meth and fentanyl compound.

Gray was charged with second-degree trafficking in drugs and possession of a controlled substance.

Jeff Lehr is a reporter for The Joplin Globe.