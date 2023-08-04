Fentanyl, meth trafficking investigation in Eddy County leads to arrests

Federal authorities seized large quantities of fentanyl, methamphetamine, cocaine, guns and cash in an investigation into drug distribution that led to the arrest of 12 believed participants in a local trafficking ring in Carlsbad.

Police said they believed the organization was tied to alleged drug cartels in Mexico.

Seven indictments in the case were returned by a federal grand jury in the case on April 19 and July 19, and a criminal complaint was issued Tuesday stemming from the year-long operation, according to a news release from the U.S. Department of Justice.

The investigation began in February 2022 when agents from the Drug Enforcement Administration and Pecos Valley Drug Task Force were tipped off to people believing trafficking drugs throughout southeast New Mexico.

The subsequent investigation led to charges against 16 defendants for trafficking drugs and firearms.

During the arrests, agents acting on four search warrants seized about 56 kilograms of meth, four kilograms of cocaine. Four kilograms of fentanyl, 31 firearms and $75,000 from the organization.

Here’s what we know about those arrested and charged in the drug trafficking investigation.

Feds bust up Carlsbad drug trafficking operation, defendants face life in prison

On April 19, Jesus Daniel Sonora-Gonzalez, 29 of Carlsbad, Guerrero Muro, 33, of Midland, Texas and Antonio Torres-Vivas, 40 of Carlsbad were charged with conspiracy to distribute controlled substances including 50 grams or more of meth and 500 grams of fentanyl.

They faced nine counts of distribution of meth and fentanyl and one count of attempt to distribute 400 grams or more of fentanyl.

If convicted, the three men could be sentenced to life in prison.

In separate indictments filed July 19, Damon Michael Johnsey, 28, and Kelly Lamar Burke, 31, both of Carlsbad, were charged with intent to distribute 40 grams or more of fentanyl, along with charges of using a firearm during drug trafficking and possession of a gun by a felon.

Both men had prior drug possession charges and Burke was also previously charged with child abuse. If convicted, both face life sentences.

Charges of conspiracy to distribute cocaine, possession with intent to distribute cocaine, 400 grams or more of fentanyl, 50 grams or more of meth 5 grams or more of meth were filed July 19 against seven other Carlsbad defendants: Kinny Gonzalez, 29, Kassandra Lee Perales, 32, Carlos Michael Venegas Jr., 24, Amber Kathleen Owen, 50, Brian Kain Purdy, 41, Sabino Alfonso Maldonado, 31 and Jared Michael Moore, 42.

Jesus Alonso Cerezo-Espido, 50, of Mexico was also charged July 19 with possession and intent to distribute cocaine, 400 grams or more of fentanyl, 50 grams or more of meth, and 5 grams or more of meth, and smuggling goods from the U.S. including firearms and ammunition to promote drug trafficking, along with a charge of using a firearm during drug trafficking.

If convicted, Purdy and Maldonado face up to 10 years in prison, while Moore faces up to 20 years and the rest named in that indictment face life in prison.

Another Carlsbad man Manuel Pineda Montoya, 43, was charged July 19 with possession with intent to distribute 400 grams or more of fentanyl, 50 grams or more of methamphetamine and 40 grams of fentanyl, using a firearm during a drug trafficking incident while also being a felon in possession of a firearm. He faced life in prison.

Silvester Cruz Rueda, 44, and Jaycelyn Amberly Marrujo, 22, both of Carlsbad were also charged July 19 with conspiracy to distribute and possession with intent to distribute fentanyl, while Rueda was charged with using a firearm during drug trafficking. Rueda faces life in prison, while Marrujo faces up to 20 years.

David Haynes, 55, of Carlsbad was charged July 19 with possession with intent to distribute 400 grams of fentanyl, facing life in prison. He is a fugitive not yet arrested, police said.

Freddy Trevino, 48, was charged possession with intent to distribute 50 grams or more of a mixture substance containing methamphetamine and possession of a firearm during drug trafficking. He was arrested Aug. 1 in Carlsbad and faces life in prison.

Gonzalez, Owen, Purdy, Maldonado, Moore, Rueda, Marrujo, Johnsey and Burke were arrested in Carlsbad Aug. 1, while Perales and Venegas were arrested that day in North Dakota.

Law enforcement, Congress cracking down on drug trafficking

U.S. Attorney for the District of New Mexico Alexander Uballez said investigations would continue even in rural areas of New Mexico where drug trafficking is prevalent.

“No corner of New Mexico is beyond the reach of federal criminal investigators. Through strong partnerships with local law enforcement, we struck at the heart of this drug trafficking network, disrupting its operations from the source to the streets,” he said in a statement.

Eric Castaneda, acting special agent in charge of the DEA’s El Paso Division said the organization based in Carlsbad was connected to Mexican drug cartels distributing the substances into southern New Mexico.

“This is a violent organization with links to cartel activity,” he said. “DEA will continue to aggressively pursue this and other organizations responsible for bringing these dangerous drugs into the communities of southern New Mexico.”

The Pecos Valley Drug Task Force in Eddy County led the investigation alongside the DEA, Department of Homeland Security, Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives, and was assisted by the Carlsbad, Artesia and Roswell police departments, and the Eddy and Chaves County sheriff’s offices.

The push to increase drug enforcement was taken up by New Mexico’s Democrat U.S. Sen. Martin Heinrich, who cosponsored the Fentanyl Eradication and Narcotics Deterrence (FEND) Off Fentanyl Act which was included in the National Defense Authorization Act (NDAA) passed by the Senate last week.

The bill would declare international drug trafficking of fentanyl a national emergency, and require Presidential sanctions on transnational drug organizations and cartels, while allowing the use proceeds from property seized during fentanyl enforcement to further law enforcement activities.

“I’m proud to help advance the FEND Off Fentanyl Act in the Senate to cut off the illicit supply of fentanyl from China and Mexico – so we can target fentanyl before it ever hits our borders,” Heinrich said in a statement.

This article originally appeared on Carlsbad Current-Argus: Fentanyl, meth trafficking investigation leads to arrests in Carlsbad