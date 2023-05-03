Fentanyl, meth valued at $4.2 million seized in two Merced County traffic stops, Bonta says

Two traffic stops on Merced County highways produced drug busts that caught the attention of California’s top cop.

State Attorney General Rob Bonta announced that seven suspects were arrested by local law enforcement recently in two separate cases last week that resulted in the seizure of 40 pounds of fentanyl and 104 pounds of methamphetamine.

Bonta was joined during a Wednesday news conference at the Merced County Sheriff’s Office by Merced County District Attorney Nicole Silveira, Merced County Sheriff Vern Warnke and California Highway Patrol Central Division Capt. Jonathan Staricka.

The street value of the narcotics is valued at $4.2 million, Bonta said.

“Fentanyl is different than other drugs that we have interacted with, interdicted and provided enforcement for, it’s cheap, very, very potent and it’s lethal,” Bonta said. “That’s why drug traffickers like the suspects we arrested in these cases are lacing fentanyl into other drugs.”

The seizures were a result of two separate CHP traffic enforcement stops that were turned over for further investigation to the Merced Area Gang and Narcotic Enforcement Team (MAGNET), a California Department of Justice Bureau of Investigation-led task force.

The first stop was made on April 25, when a K-9 officer from the CHP’s Central Division made an enforcement stop on a vehicle on Highway 99 in Merced County.

The odor-sniffing dog gave an alert to the presence of narcotics. Officers found approximately 104 pounds of methamphetamine and 25 pounds of fentanyl inside the vehicle.

The driver and three passengers were booked at the Merced County Jail on charges of possession of methamphetamine for sale, transportation of methamphetamine across noncontiguous counties, possession of fentanyl for sale and transportation of fentanyl across noncontiguous counties.

The second stop was made on April 27 on Interstate 5 in Merced County. A K-9 officer in the CHP Central Division made an enforcement stop on a vehicle.

After receiving consent to search the vehicle, 15 pounds of fentanyl was located in the rear passenger floorboard. The driver ran into the foothills but was later taken into custody. Two passengers were also arrested. All three suspects were booked at the Merced County Jail on charges of possession of fentanyl for sale and transportation of fentanyl across noncontiguous counties.

The CHP said it is not releasing the names of the suspects yet because the investigation is ongoing.

“I thank our law enforcement agencies here in Merced, along with our partners statewide, for their work as we stand together to combat this deadly epidemic,” Bonta said. “Our work to address the fentanyl crisis is saving lives and making communities safer — but there is more to be done.”

Silveira said the District Attorney’s Office is charging all seven suspects to the full extent of the law.

“Currently in California there are no large quantity enhancements for fentanyl so the punishment for the transportation of fentanyl is actually less than that of the methamphetamine,” Silveira said.

The four suspects from the April 25 stop could face up to 26 years in local prison, according to Silveira.

The three suspects in the April 27 stop — in which 58,000 pills laced with fentanyl were seized — may face probation up to nine years. Silveira said one of those suspects is already on probation for a similar crime.

Silveira said she’d like to see tougher penalties associated with trafficking and selling fentanyl and recently spent time in Sacramento lobbying for similar bills.

“I feel there should be enhancements given the dangerous and deadly nature of this substance there should be a deterrent,” she said. “Fentanyl should be treated equally, if not heavier, than some of the other narcotics we’re dealing with.”

It wasn’t long ago Merced County was known as the “Meth Capital” in the nation. Fentanyl has become a serious issue locally in recent years.

“We’re dealing with this new drug,” Sheriff Warnke said. “It’s everywhere and it’s being laced into everything. We’re finding it in our local prisons. It’s just a horrible thing and people are dying regularly from it.”

According to Silveira, there were 22 deaths in each of the past two years in Merced County due to fentanyl.

By comparison there were 28 homicides in Merced County in 2021 and 35 in 2022.

“The overdose rate of fentanyl is starting to rival our homicide rate here in Merced and that’s extremely frightening and needs to be taken seriously,” Silveira said.

