Fentanyl, methamphetamine caused the death of 13-year-old Melanie Elkins, medical examiner says

Bryce Buyakie, Akron Beacon Journal
·1 min read
0
Melanie Elkins
Melanie Elkins

A toxic combination of fentanyl and methamphetamine caused the death of 13-year-old Melanie Elkins, the Summit County Medical Examiner's Office announced in a Tuesday press release.

Melanie was found dead on June 12 just before 1 p.m. in Minordy Place, an alley in the 400 block of South Arlington Street. Akron police said she was reported as a runaway on June 11.

Melanie Elkins found: 'She had everything going for her': Teacher recalls student, 13, found in east Akron alley

Akronite Keith Earley was arrested in Mansfield and charged on Aug. 8 in connection with Melanie's death.

A grand jury determined last week that the 30-year-old Earley should be charged with gross abuse of a corpse, a fifth-degree felony, and failure to report knowledge of a death, a fourth-degree misdemeanor.

The manner of death is still undetermined pending further investigation, the release stated.

Fentanyl in Akron: Local businessman works to make fentanyl weapon of mass destruction after son's death

This article originally appeared on Akron Beacon Journal: Melanie Elkins: Cause of death was combination of fentanyl, meth

