Fentanyl, other drugs seized in Yuba City

May 27—The Yuba-Sutter Narcotic and Gang Enforcement Task Force (NET-5) said it seized large amounts of drugs recently on two separate occasions this month in the same parking lot in Yuba City.

Among the drugs allegedly found was fentanyl, a powerful synthetic opioid that has led to numerous deaths across the country.

According to Mike Bullard, a sergeant with NET-5, both busts happened in a parking lot of the 1200 block of Bridge Street in Yuba City.

On May 17, members of NET-5 contacted and arrested Gerardo Chica, 22, of Yuba City after it was determined that he had allegedly arrived at the parking lot "with the intent to distribute a controlled substance."

Agents allegedly found that Chica was in possession of about 5,000 counterfeit oxycodone pills believed to be laced with fentanyl. Bullard said agents also located 97 counterfeit oxycodone pills, 1.5 grams of cocaine, $1,003 in U.S. currency and an operational digital scale that were allegedly inside Chica's vehicle.

Chica was arrested and booked into Sutter County Jail for possession and transportation for sale of a controlled substance.

As of Thursday afternoon, Chica was not listed as being at Sutter County Jail.

On May 10, NET-5 agents arrested Gerardo Garcia Garcia, 25, and Juan Castro Garcia, 26, both of Yuba City, also in the same Bridge Street parking lot.

Bullard said the two men were allegedly found to be in possession of about 3 pounds of methamphetamine "during an apparent drug transaction occurring at that location."

After the arrests, search warrants were served at two locations in Yuba City that were believed to be associated with both suspects. Bullard said NET-5 agents allegedly found about "5 pounds of processed marijuana" at a residence in the 100 block of Toledo Street in Yuba City.

Both men were booked into Sutter County Jail for charges of conspiracy to distribute narcotics and possession of narcotics for sale, Bullard said.

As of Thursday afternoon, neither man was listed as being at Sutter County Jail.

Bullard said the Yuba City Police Department assisted NET-5 in both investigations and all of the cases have been forwarded to the Sutter County District Attorney's Office.