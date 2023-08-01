Fentanyl overdose leads to federal indictment for Vero Beach man

A Vero Beach man accused of providing fentanyl to a man who later was found dead, was indicted last month by a federal grand jury in Fort Pierce and charged with distribution of fentanyl resulting in death, and possession with intent to distribute fentanyl, according to the U.S. Attorney's Office for the Southern District of Florida.

When and where: Keyon Lewis, 26, is accused Nov. 5, 2021, of distributing fentanyl, a powerful synthetic opioid linked to many deaths, to a man in a restaurant parking lot in Vero Beach.

Deadly drug: The man’s wife later found him dead on the kitchen floor. After law enforcement arrived and confirmed the man was dead, they used his cellphone to order more fentanyl from Lewis. It is alleged that on Nov. 7, 2021, Lewis, unaware that he was communicating directly with law enforcement, arrived at the decedent’s residence, bringing additional fentanyl to distribute. Indian River County Sheriff’s Office deputies immediately arrested Lewis. Federal prosecutors allege in the indictment that the fentanyl Lewis distributed to the man, killed him.

Next steps: U.S. Magistrate Judge Shaniek Mills Maynard on Monday ordered Lewis jailed pending trial.

