Fentanyl overdose leads to man's arrest on murder complaint

U.S. Marshals and Oklahoma City police have arrested a man suspected of providing drugs to a woman who died of a fentanyl overdose earlier this year.

A 36-year-old man was taken into custody Thursday on suspicion of first-degree murder. He is accused of providing drugs to Salenea Joy North, 51, who was found dead from an overdose on May 9 when police were asked to conduct a welfare check.

This week, the Oklahoma State Medical Examiner's Office ruled that North died from acute fentanyl and methamphetamine toxicity. The Oklahoma City Police Department said an arrest warrant was issued based on that ruling.

The Oklahoman does not name suspects in criminal cases until after formal charges have been filed.

If you or someone you know would benefit from having access to naloxone to counteract the effect of opioids like fentanyl, the Oklahoma Department of Mental Health and Substance Abuse Services have installed vending machines throughout the state. Doses of naloxone, also known by its brand name Narcan, are available for free. Locations can be found at okimready.org.

