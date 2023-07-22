Fentanyl overdoses suspected after teen, man found dead in Sacramento County incidents

A man and a 16-year-old boy were found dead in separate incidents Friday involving suspected overdoses of the drug fentanyl, according to a news release from the Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office.

The 46-year-old man was found around 9 a.m. lying unresponsive behind a business near the 3600 block of Elkhorn Boulevard.

First responders began life-saving measures, but he died at the scene.

About 1 p.m., the 16-year-old was found unresponsive behind a dumpster near the 7400 block of Watt Avenue. He also was pronounced dead at the scene.

Investigators said that both cases appear to be fentanyl overdoses, but the Sacramento County Coroner’s Office will confirm the cause of death.