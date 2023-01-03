Fentanyl pill related drug arrest occurred on New Year's weekend

St. Cloud Police announced on New Years Eve that they arrested a man in possession of 200 "Perc 30" (fentanyl).

On Friday at 8:44 a.m., officers were sent to a gun complaint in the 300 Block of 14th Ave Southeast. Initial reports were that a male was outside in that area pointing a handgun at an occupied moving vehicle. Upon arrival officers located the suspect, later identified as Craig Lamar Hortman, 53, from St. Cloud, walking in the area.

The caller confirmed with dispatch that Hortman was the suspect and that the gun was in his jacket. According to the media release, Hortman refused to listen to officer’s commands and tried to walk away after being told he was under arrest, at times placing his hands back towards his jacket pockets. Ultimately, officers were able to take Hortman into custody without further incident.

These photos of Fentanyl related substances were part of the media release

During the arrest officers found Hortman to be in possession of a 9mm handgun in his jacket pocket and 200 fentanyl pills. Officers confirmed that Hortman does not have a permit to carry a handgun. Hortman was transported to the Benton County Jail to be held for court on charges related to the possession of a controlled substance, the illegal possession of a handgun, and obstruction during the arrest.

Officers were not able to locate the original vehicle/persons that Hortman was reportedly pointing the gun toward. The vehicle was described as a gray SUV. Officers still need to identify and speak to the occupant(s) of that vehicle for additional potential charges.

Anyone with information regarding the above incident, or the identity of the gray SUV vehicle or its occupants, is urged to contact the St. Cloud Police Department at 320-251-1200, Tri-County Crime Stoppers at 1-800-255-1301, or go to www.tricountycrimestoppers.org

This arrest comes at a time when the St. Cloud police released data regarding overdose deaths in the community. The media release concluded by stating that this arrest is "another example of the presence of Fentanyl in our communities, once again in the form of 'Perc 30' pills. Fentanyl is responsible for an unprecedented number of overdose deaths in the St. Cloud area."

According to police data released late last month, there have been 19 overdose deaths, 16 of which involved fentanyl. One of the deaths was a 2-year-old child that accidently ingested the drug while the other deaths ranged in ages from 22–66 years of age. Across the country, around 65 percent of drug overdose deaths are related to fentanyl.

This article originally appeared on St. Cloud Times: Fentanyl pill related drug arrest occurred on New Year's weekend