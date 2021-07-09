Fentanyl possession draws four years

Jul. 8—A man from Michigan arrested by Cumberland County deputies investigating a complaint of drug trafficking at a residence near Fairfield Glade pleaded guilty to possession of fentanyl and received a four-year sentence to be served at 30 percent as a Range 1 offender.

That was just one of the cases called on the Criminal Court docket on June 28.

Phillip James Myers, 33, whose address was listed as in Taylors, MI, at the time of his arrest Dec. 5, 2020, pleaded guilty to an information charging possession of fentanyl with intent to sell. Fine was waived but Myers is to pay court costs.

In addition, Myers is being given credit for the 204 days he served in jail since his arrest.

Deputies responding to a Woodlands Circle address in response to a complaint of drug activity at the residence were given permission by the resident — who was not arrested — to search the house. They found heroin, methamphetamine, oxycodone and drug related items.

Myers, who is on parole from Michigan, was arrested and charged with all the drugs found during the search.

As a result of his guilty plea, other charges were dropped.

In other cases on the docket, the following took place:

Guilty pleas

—Jonathan James Holt, 30, charged with two counts of auto burglary, two counts of theft of property of up to $1,000 and theft of merchandise of up to $1,000, pleaded guilty to two counts of auto burglary and received a two-year sentence to serve at 30 percent as a Range 1 offender.

The incidents relate to the burglary of a van belonging to Mitch Jenkins that was parked at Volunteer Hearth and Home on Dec. 21, 2020, and the burglary of a vehicle belonging to Darlene Cox on Feb. 11.

As part of the sentencing agreement, Holt is banned from contact with the victims and is to pay a total of $2,519.99 restitution and the theft of merchandise charge was dropped.

Holt was given credit for 142 days already served in jail.

—Kirby Lynn Thompson, 55, pleaded guilty to an information charging evading arrest which occurred on Dec. 20, 2019, and received a two-year suspended sentence to be served on supervised probation.

Story continues

Thompson is accused of fleeing from a traffic stop attempted by Crossville Police Department SPtl. Corey Freeman. He was taken into custody after being found by a tracking dog after he fled from police.

Deadline docket

—Jacob Elliott Crisman, driving under the influence, continued to Sept. 10.

—Dylan Caleb Howard, domestic assault, continued to Aug. 4.

—Sherry Louise King, felony possession of methamphetamine, continued to Sept. 10.

—Arlis John Morgan, felony possession of methamphetamine and possession of drug paraphernalia, continued to Sept 10.

—Robert Eugene Presley Jr., auto burglary, bond set at $10,000 and continued to July 13.

—Aaron Lavern Sheffield, sexual exploitation of a minor — 100 images, continued to Sept. 8.

—Sabrina Ann Stevens, felony possession of methamphetamine, simple possession, two counts of possession of drug paraphernalia, resisting arrest and two counts of driver's license violation, continued to July 13 at which time Stevens is to return to court with an attorney.

—Jennifer LeAnn Watson, felony possession of methamphetamine, continued to July 13.

Report with attorney

—Lukas McKinley Johnson, theft of property of $2,500 to $10,000 and theft of property of $1,000 to $2,500, (on June 22 docket), continued to July 16.

Probation violation

—Bradley Dee Braziel, probation violation warrant dismissed.

