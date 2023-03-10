Fentanyl sales suspect tells police he is white, lives in Flower Mound and will be fine

A man living in Flower Mound who prosecutors allege supplied fentanyl to a trafficker connected to an overdose was charged on Wednesday in U.S. District Court with conspiracy to distribute a schedule II controlled substance.

Stephen Brinson was a source of supply of fentanyl for Donovan Andrews, a Carrollton dealer who took advantage of the arrest of Luis Navarrete and Magalo Cano to advertise his pill business, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Northern District of Texas.

Andrews is tied to one juvenile fentanyl overdose, and Navarrete and Cano and their supplier, Jason Villanueva, are tied to 10 others, prosecutors allege.

When he arrived at the Carrollton jail, Brinson, who is 18, said he was “minding his own (expletive) business in my white-(expletive) house in Flower Mound,” and told law enforcement officers that his case would be helped because he is white and lives in Flower Mound, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office.

Law enforcement officers identified Brinson after they arrested Andrews and his driver, a juvenile Hebron High School student who they allege served as a chauffeur for the dealer in exchange for fentanyl pills.

In the driver’s phone, U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration agents found text messages identifying the Instagram user “superstarxs,” who was later identified as Brinson, as a “plug,” or source, for fentanyl pills, according to a complaint under which Brinson was charged.

Law enforcement officers on Wednesday executed a search warrant at Brinson’s house in Flower Mound and said they encountered his 19-year-old girlfriend apparently under the influence of fentanyl. She told the officers there were crushed fentanyl pills near the nightstand in the room that she and Brinson shared and said Brinson had two safes in the room. Inside one, Carrollton police said they found bags of about 1,000 blue counterfeit M/30 pills that field tested positive for fentanyl, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office.

The officers said they also found a digital scale covered in drug residue, small drug baggies used for repackaging for sale, and cash.

On a table at the bottom of stairs, they said they found a note from Brinson’s parents that outlined chores.

“Don’t meet people in front of the house or in view of the house.” the note warned.

Brinson’s father told law enforcement he and his wife knew their son used fentanyl but that they did not know he was dealing pills in front of the home, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office.

Inside Brinson’s Lexus, officers said they found an FN 5.7 pistol and an AR-15 platform rifle. Inside his sock, they said they found a bag containing an M/30 pill.

The maximum prison sentence for the conspiracy crime with which Brinson was charged is 20 years.