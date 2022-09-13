Fentanyl seized in Moosic drug bust

Sep. 12—A Kingston man arrested Friday in Moosic for allegedly trafficking fentanyl jumped out of a moving vehicle as Lackawanna County SWAT team officers tried to stop him, police said.

Kevin Neysmith, 42, 2 Holiday Drive, hid behind a dumpster in a hotel parking lot on Glenmaura National Boulevard around 2 p.m., according to a criminal complaint. Bags of white powder and blue pills lay strewn along the ground, police said.

Police said they recovered more than 46 grams of fentanyl — a deadly narcotic — when they took Neysmith into custody.

Some of it was found tucked underneath his genitals. More was found on the floor of his vehicle, which crashed into a parked car after he jumped out and fled on foot, police said.

On Friday, Moosic officers and narcotics detectives with the Lackawanna County district attorney's office met about a dealer, later identified as Neysmith, who went by the nicknames "Rich" and "Wabs."

Police said Neysmith agreed to meet at a hotel to sell fentanyl powder and pills. Officers tried to arrest him as he arrived, leading him to jump out of his vehicle as it rolled into another car. He tossed a leather pouch as he ran. When the police later opened it, they found $2,576.

Neysmith is charged with several drug counts, resisting arrest, tampering with evidence and recklessly endangering another person.

Neysmith is in Lackawanna County Prison in lieu of $50,000 bail. A preliminary hearing is scheduled Sept. 22.

