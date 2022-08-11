Fentanyl-selling MS Coast chiropractor arrested after search of home and clinic, sheriff says

A Long Beach chiropractor arrested Wednesday is accused of selling fentanyl and being in possession of meth and drug paraphernalia, Harrison County Sheriff Troy Peterson said in a press release.

The Harrison County Sheriff’s Narctocis Division excuted search warrants at 9:30 a.m. at the home and chiropractor’s office owned by Joseph “Joey” Andrew Rodgers of Long Beach.

When deputies served the warrant to Rodgers, 53, at his home on West Third Street, he fled and discarded suspected fentanyl in the toilet, Peterson said in the press release.

Rodgers was apprehended and taken into custody.

In the search of his home, investigators also found meth and paraphernalia used for ingesting heroin and fentanyl, Peterson said.

Rodgers was arrested on felony charges including possession of meth, tampering with evidence and sale of controlled substance, fentanyl.

The fentanyl charges came from a previous undercover operation, Peterson said.

Rodgers was taken to the Harrison County jail is held on a $200,000 bond set by Justice Court Judge Nick Patano.

Rodgers owns and operates Rogers Chirporactic on Klondyke Road, according to the press release and the clinic’s Facebook page.