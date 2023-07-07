Fentanyl sting leads to sales charge against Mankato man

Jul. 7—MANKATO — A Mankato man is accused of selling counterfeit oxycodone pills containing fentanyl to an informant in 2022, leading to a felony charge against him this week.

Dylan James Buhr, 32, was charged with felony third-degree drug sales Wednesday in Blue Earth County District Court.

A criminal complaint states an agent with the Minnesota River Valley Drug Task Force instructed a confidential informant to arrange the drug deal on March 23, 2022. Beforehand, agents searched the informant and the vehicle that the informant was using to meet up with Buhr.

The informant also received pre-recorded money and a monitoring device. Agents reported following the informant to and from the deal to ensure there were no additional stops or meetings, the complaint states.

After seeing Buhr approach the informant's vehicle and conduct a "hand to hand transaction," the agents met up with the informant again.

The informant told agents that Buhr received $450 for 30 tablets, and Buhr reportedly brought the money to an occupant in another vehicle. Buhr was a "middle man," according to the informant's understanding.

The bag contained 30 blue tablets with "M" one one side and "30" on the other side, according to the complaint. These pills are known as "Mbox 30s."

The Bureau of Criminal Apprehension tested the pills and reported they did contain fentanyl.

Court records indicate Buhr's first appearance in court is set for Sept. 14.

