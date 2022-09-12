Fentanyl trafficker convicted in Collier Sheriff 2019 undercover sting

A Naples man who sold undercover deputies $2,700 worth of heroin with traces of fentanyl is headed to prison.

A jury found Jhonni August, 28, guilty on Monday, charged of trafficking 14 or more grams of fentanyl.

Jhonni August

According to an arrest affidavit, an under detective with the Collier Count Sheriff's Office vice and Narcotics Unit bought the drugs on June 20, 2019 . A field test showed the presence of fentanyl.

Deputies arrested him on July 17, 2019

Judge Joseph G. Foster will sentence him Oct. 10.

