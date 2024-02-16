Fentress women charged with drugs following traffic stop

Feb. 15—Bad driving once again led to the arrest of two persons on charges of drug possession following an incident on a rural county road on Feb. 3, according to arrest reports filed by the Cumberland County Sheriff's Office.

The incident took place on Trails End Rd. located off Plateau Rd. not far from I-40, according to Deputy Michael Winebarger's reports. Two women from Fentress County were taken into custody.

Sandra Harratte Falk, 53, Richard Cemetery Rd., Jamestown, is charged with three counts of simple possession (Gabapentin, oxycodone and hydrocodone).

Melissa Suzanne Byrd, 45, CA Hall Rd., Clarkrange, is charged with possession of meth with intent, tampering with evidence and simple possession of hydromorphone.

Winebarger wrote he observed a 2003 Chevrolet Trailblazer turn onto Trails End Rd. without using a turn signal and then "swerved multiple times" before pulling into a driveway and attempting to back out.

The deputy stopped the vehicle and learned the driver's license was in revoked status. When he took the driver, identified as Falk, into custody, he observed controlled substances which led to the arrest of both women.

Byrd and Falk have since been released on bond and are awaiting appearances in General Sessions Court.

