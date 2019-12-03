Feral Hogs Killed a Texas Woman. Experts Say They Are Coming for America.

“Exsanguination due to feral hog assault” was the official cause of death for 59-year-old Christine Rawlings as determined by the local medical examiner and announced by Sheriff Brian Hawthorne of Chambers County, Texas.

She had been set upon around 6 a.m. on Nov. 22 as she arrived at the residence where she worked as a home care attendant for an elderly couple.

“It was probably still dark and that is when hogs normally move, in the dark hours,” Hawthorne told a press conference the next day. “She had gotten out of her car and locked it.”

In the next moment, the feral hogs, also called feral pigs, were on her, slashing with curved lower teeth kept razor sharp by grinding them against the uppers.

“Multiple animals,” Hawthorne said. “We can kind of tell that from the different sizes of the bites.”

Hog Hunters: DC Needs You!

He noted that an attack by any number of feral pigs on a human is unusual.

“This is very rare,” Hawthorne said. “Less than six in the nation over many years.”

He added, “I don’t know how many we’ve had in Texas. I hope we don’t have another one in Chambers County.”

Hawthorne said that the couple who employed Rawlings lived on “10 or 12 acres of pasture and woods.”

“Obviously, the feral hogs have taken over some of their family land,” he said.

He described the area in front of the house where the creatures attacked as “what we thought might have been a crime scene.”

“It’s clearly an assault but it will be ruled an accident because it was not a human,” he said. “So it was not a homicide.”

What precipitated the feral pig attack remained difficult to determine. The leading expert on the animals, research scientist Jack Mayer of the Savannah River National Laboratory South Carolina, senior author of Wild Pigs in the United States, suggests that the exact cause may remain a mystery.

“I have no idea what might have possessed the pigs to do that,” Mayer said. “I don’t know if we’ll ever know.”

Mayer confirmed that such attacks are unusual, though less rare than shark attacks. Sharks average about six fatal attacks a year globally. Feral pigs are at that now.

“But you never read about them,” Mayer said.

Steven Spielberg made a movie called Jaws, not Tusks. But feral pigs have multiplied into the millions and are hugely destructive, ravenous omnivores rooting through fields to farms to lawns in their endless search for food.

“It’s a crazy situation,” Mayer said, “with everything that’s happened in what I call the Pig Bomb, which has exploded in North America.”

Male pigs are generally solitary, so the multiple bites of various sizes reported by Hawthorne in Texas suggest the attack involved a sow and her young, which can number as many as 20, with the “little ones” weighing 40 or 50 pounds.

“A basic family unit,” Mayer said.

Often, an attacking pig has been wounded by hunters.

“Obviously, that’s not the case here,” Mayer said.

Sometimes a pig has been hit by a car or otherwise injured.

“They’re hurt, they’re trying to escape, then suddenly they come upon a person,” Mayer said. “From the person’s perspective, this was an unprovoked attack.”

Or maybe the feral pigs in the Texas attack had been shot at or chased by dogs.

“And suddenly they come upon this poor woman, “ Mayer said.

Or the pigs may have been startled or otherwise felt threatened for reasons that are not immediately apparent.

“They are very capable of defending themselves,” Mayer said. “They’re large, muscular animals. They have sharp teeth.”

He added, “Trauma to the victim is pretty horrific.”

Feral swine populations are exploding in the U.S. Reuters More

Whatever triggered this tragedy, there are likely to be ever more encounters with humans as the feral pig population in the United States grows.

A sow can conceive her first litter at 3 months old and keep doing so twice a year, usually producing five to six offspring, but sometimes as many as 12 at a time.