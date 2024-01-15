Ferdinand Magellan’s replica Nao Trinidad arrives in Fernandina Beach for visitors to experience

A part of the historic expedition that led to the first circumnavigation of the globe is docking at Oasis Marina in Fernandina Beach on Mon., Jan. 15.

The Nao Trinidad, captained by Ferdinand Magellan, was part of a five-ship armada that made it to the Spice Islands (only two made it). It will now arrive in Fernandina Beach after splitting time in Charleston, South Carolina, and St. Marys, Georgia where an estimated 8,000 visitors boarded the vessel.

“This beautiful replica weighs 150 tons, 93 feet in length, and has a 26-foot beam, three masts, and a bowsprit,” the Nao Victoria Foundation said about the ship coming to Fernandina Beach. “The height of the mainmast is more than 82 feet, five sails, and five decks, built with an exquisite work in Iroko (African hardwood) and pinewood.”

The tour aims to teach the ship’s history, its construction, performance, and the historical timeline of its voyages. Visitors will be able to interact with crew members “to keep spreading the maritime heritage.”

About the Nao Victoria Foundation The Nao Victoria Foundation is a non-profit entity that specializes in sharing the maritime heritage, researching for the recovery, construction and promotion of historical ships, sailing to ports around the world allowing guests to meet history. The NV Foundation is constantly looking for the historical accuracy combined with innovative techniques in the ship building sector, always following the current international regulations. This represents a massive advance in terms of environmental impact, costs, durability and maintenance of the ships, without affecting their historical aspect, navigability or maneuver. Nao Victoria Foundation

The Nao Trinidad will be docked from Jan. 16 until Jan. 28 for visitors to explore.

