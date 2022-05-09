Ferdinand Marcos Jr. expected to win Philippines presidential election

The unofficial vote count in the Philippines projects Ferdinand Marcos Jr. will win the country's presidential election in a potential landslide victory. His father and namesake, Ferdinand Marcos, ruled the country as a dictator between 1965-1986. The Washington Post's Philippines correspondent Regine Cabato joins CBS News to discuss the election and what a Marcos Jr. victory could mean for the country.

  • Philippines' Marcos supporters celebrate lead in presidential election

    STORY: An unofficial tally by the election commission showed Marcos, 64, was close to passing the required 27.5 million votes to secure a majority in a presidential election for the first time since the end of his father's 1965-1986 rule.The count makes almost certain a previously unthinkable return to power of the Marcos family, 36 years after its humiliating retreat into exile after being toppled in a "people power" uprising.Despite its fall from grace, the Marcos family returned from exile in the 1990s and has since been a powerful force in politics, retaining its influence with vast wealth and far-reaching connections.Marcos Jr has served as a governor, congressman and senator, his sister, Imee, is currently a senator and mother Imelda, the influential power-broker and widow of the late dictator, served four terms in the House of Representatives.

  • Philippines votes: Marcos family eyes return to power

    STORY: Filipinos headed to the polls on Monday to elect a new president.The son and namesake of the nation's former dictator, Ferdinand Marcos Jr, is tipped to win the vote, 36 years after his father was driven out of office in a "people power" uprising.Marcos, popularly known as "Bongbong", is running against Vice President Leni Robredo.She's a former human rights lawyer and staunch liberal who's pledged to improve education and welfare.Marcos has presented no real policy platform but his presidency is expected to provide continuity from outgoing leader Rodrigo Duterte.Opinion polls put Marcos ahead of his rival by more than 30 percentage points, while Duterte's daughter is tipped to win the vice presidency.One voter told Reuters she hoped Filipinos would be discerning when choosing the next leaders."I hope people who are voting today are not being bought and that you vote because you know that the person you are voting for is the right leader. We Filipinos are facing a lot of hardships and we need a change of leadership, so I hope people will use their minds, their hearts and their intelligence to vote what is right."Polls are due to close at 7pm local time and an unofficial vote count could give an indication of the winner within hours.

  • Ferdinand 'Bongbong' Marcos Jr. on track to win 2022 Philippine presidential election in landslide

    With over 90 percent of the votes counted so far, Ferdinand “Bongbong” Marcos Jr. leads in the 2022 Philippine presidential election. With about 65.7 million registered voters in the Philippines and 1.69 million overseas, Marcos currently holds 59 percent of the votes, more than twice those of his nearest competitor, current Vice President Leni Robredo.

  • Philippine presidential candidate Marcos Jr. votes

    STORY: About 65 million Filipinos are eligible to cast ballots on Monday to decide on the successor to President Rodrigo Duterte after six years in power, plus thousands of other posts, from lawmakers and governors to city mayors and councillors.The election pits Vice President Leni Robredo against former senator and congressman Ferdinand Marcos Jr, the son and namesake of a dictator whose two decade rule ended in a public revolt and his family's humiliating retreat into exile.Opinion polls put Marcos, popularly known as "Bongbong," leading his rival by over 30 percentage points, having topped every poll this year. That means Robredo will need a late surge or low turnout if she is to win the presidency.Voters started lining up long before polls opened at 6 a.m. (2200 GMT Sunday), with polling stations due to operate for longer than usual because of COVID-19 precautions.Polls close at 7 p.m. and an unofficial vote count could give an indication of the winner within hours.

  • Imelda Marcos casts vote in Philippines presidential election

    Imelda Marcos, the mother of electoral frontrunner Ferdinand Marcos Jr, votes in the Philippine presidential election. The 92-year-old family matriarch is the widow of late dictator Ferdinand Marcos.

  • Philippine presidential frontrunner Marcos Jr votes in his hometown

    Frontrunner Ferdinand "Bongbong" Marcos Jr. votes in his hometown of Ilocos Norte as Presidential elections in the Philippines underway.

  • Anticipation for Philippine election builds in Manila

    STORY: The vote on Monday rekindles an old, bitter rivalry that pits Vice President Leni Robredo against frontrunner Ferdinand Marcos Jr, the son of the notorious late dictator who ruled the Philippines for 20 years.The two embody a political chasm that has existed for more than four decades, with Robredo's roots in the movement that led a 1986 "people power" uprising, which toppled the elder Marcos, and Marcos Jr on the cusp of an almost unthinkable return for the once-disgraced first family.But if opinion polls are accurate, Robredo will need a late surge, or low turnout to win the presidency, with Marcos, a former congressman and senator commonly referred to as 'Bong Bong', currently leading Robredo by 30 percentage points. Up to 65 million Filipinos are eligible to cast ballots on Monday to decide on the successor to President Rodrigo Duterte after six years in power, plus thousands of other posts, from lawmakers and governors to city mayors and councillors.

  • ‘Bongbong’ Marcos set to return dictator’s family to power in Philippines

    The son of Ferdinand Marcos, the late Filipino dictator ousted in a popular uprising, was on track on Monday night for a landslide victory in the Southeast Asian nation’s presidential election.

  • Dictator's son far ahead in Philippine presidential vote

    The son and namesake of ousted Philippine dictator Ferdinand Marcos took a commanding lead in an unofficial vote count in Monday’s presidential election in the deeply divided Asian democracy. With 80% of the votes tabulated, Marcos Jr. had 25.9 million, far ahead of his closest challenger, current Vice President Leni Robredo, a champion of human rights, who had 12.3 million. The next president is also likely to hear demands to prosecute outgoing President Rodrigo Duterte for thousands of killings during his anti-drug crackdown — deaths already under investigation by the International Criminal Court.

