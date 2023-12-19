Ferguson honored for being 'constant, steady presence' for KCTCS

Dec. 19—Kentucky Community and Technical College System expressed its gratitude to Larry Ferguson, Ph.D., for serving as KCTCS acting president from February to December 2023, according to a press release.

Dr. Ferguson — the president of Ashland Community and Technical College — stepped in following the departure of Dr. Paul Czarapata in February. According to KCTCS, he took on the task without hesitating.

"We're a family — we're a system," Ferguson said. "I was honored to be asked to serve as acting president. It meant a lot of travel between Ashland and the System Office in Versailles, but it was a worthy endeavor. I'm glad to be returning to my day job — serving as president of (ACTC) — and I look forward to incoming President Ryan Quarles taking the helm soon."

KCTCS Board of Regents Chair Barry Martin honored Ferguson at the quarterly board meeting Dec. 7-8.

"This year has had its share of unexpected surprises for our system, but Dr. Ferguson has been the constant, steady presence we needed," Martin said. "Our board has especially appreciated the open line of communication that Dr. Ferguson maintained; we thank him for his service."

Quarles, the state's current commissioner of agriculture, will begin as the fourth president of KCTCS on Jan. 1, 2024.