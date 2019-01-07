Ferguson plc (LON:FERG): Will The Growth Last?

Ferguson plc’s (LON:FERG) announced its latest earnings update in July 2018, which indicated that the business faced a major headwind with earnings deteriorating by -20%. Below, I’ve laid out key numbers on how market analysts view Ferguson’s earnings growth outlook over the next couple of years and whether the future looks brighter. I will be using net income excluding extraordinary items in order to exclude one-off volatility which I am not interested in.

Analysts’ outlook for this coming year seems positive, with earnings climbing by a robust 35%. This growth seems to continue into the following year with rates reaching double digit 46% compared to today’s earnings, and finally hitting US$1.3b by 2022.

While it’s useful to be aware of the growth each year relative to today’s figure, it may be more valuable to evaluate the rate at which the business is rising or falling on average every year. The advantage of this method is that we can get a better picture of the direction of Ferguson’s earnings trajectory over the long run, irrespective of near term fluctuations, which may be more relevant for long term investors. To calculate this rate, I’ve inserted a line of best fit through the forecasted earnings by market analysts. The slope of this line is the rate of earnings growth, which in this case is 14%. This means that, we can presume Ferguson will grow its earnings by 14% every year for the next couple of years.

For Ferguson, I’ve compiled three relevant aspects you should further examine:

