Should You Like Ferguson plc’s (LON:FERG) High Return On Capital Employed?

Today we are going to look at Ferguson plc (LON:FERG) to see whether it might be an attractive investment prospect. Specifically, we'll consider its Return On Capital Employed (ROCE), since that will give us an insight into how efficiently the business can generate profits from the capital it requires.

First of all, we'll work out how to calculate ROCE. Next, we'll compare it to others in its industry. And finally, we'll look at how its current liabilities are impacting its ROCE.

What is Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)?

ROCE measures the amount of pre-tax profits a company can generate from the capital employed in its business. Generally speaking a higher ROCE is better. Overall, it is a valuable metric that has its flaws. Renowned investment researcher Michael Mauboussin has suggested that a high ROCE can indicate that 'one dollar invested in the company generates value of more than one dollar'.

So, How Do We Calculate ROCE?

The formula for calculating the return on capital employed is:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

Or for Ferguson:

0.21 = US$1.5b ÷ (US$11b - US$3.6b) (Based on the trailing twelve months to January 2019.)

So, Ferguson has an ROCE of 21%.

See our latest analysis for Ferguson

Is Ferguson's ROCE Good?

When making comparisons between similar businesses, investors may find ROCE useful. Using our data, we find that Ferguson's ROCE is meaningfully better than the 13% average in the Trade Distributors industry. We consider this a positive sign, because it suggests it uses capital more efficiently than similar companies. Setting aside the comparison to its industry for a moment, Ferguson's ROCE in absolute terms currently looks quite high.

You can see in the image below how Ferguson's ROCE compares to its industry. Click to see more on past growth.

LSE:FERG Past Revenue and Net Income, August 12th 2019 More

It is important to remember that ROCE shows past performance, and is not necessarily predictive. ROCE can be misleading for companies in cyclical industries, with returns looking impressive during the boom times, but very weak during the busts. ROCE is only a point-in-time measure. Since the future is so important for investors, you should check out our free report on analyst forecasts for Ferguson.

What Are Current Liabilities, And How Do They Affect Ferguson's ROCE?

Liabilities, such as supplier bills and bank overdrafts, are referred to as current liabilities if they need to be paid within 12 months. Due to the way ROCE is calculated, a high level of current liabilities makes a company look as though it has less capital employed, and thus can (sometimes unfairly) boost the ROCE. To counteract this, we check if a company has high current liabilities, relative to its total assets.

Ferguson has total liabilities of US$3.6b and total assets of US$11b. Therefore its current liabilities are equivalent to approximately 34% of its total assets. Ferguson's ROCE is boosted somewhat by its middling amount of current liabilities.

The Bottom Line On Ferguson's ROCE

Even so, it has a great ROCE, and could be an attractive prospect for further research. Ferguson looks strong on this analysis, but there are plenty of other companies that could be a good opportunity . Here is a free list of companies growing earnings rapidly.