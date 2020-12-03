Fermented Food and Ingredients Market To Be Worth USD 875.21 Billion by 2027 | Emergen Research

Emergen Research
·5 min read

The increasing demand for extended shelf-life of fresh food items and evolving eating habits of consumers are driving the demand for the fermented food and ingredients market.

Vancouver, British Columbia, Dec. 03, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Global Fermented Food and Ingredients Market is estimated to be worth USD 875.21 Billion by 2027, according to the current analysis by Emergen Research. The growth of this market can be attributed to the increasing prevalence of obesity and digestive problems among the growing population. Rising urbanization and the increasing purchasing power of consumers in developing economies have shifted their preferences towards fermented beverages and fermented bakery & confectionery products.

The increasing prevalence of digestive problems and obesity among the growing population is expected to drive the demand for fermented foods. The growing need among food processing companies to enhance the texture, quality, and flavor of food products is increasing the utilization of fermented ingredients. High prices and uncertainty regarding the availability of raw materials might hamper the demand for fermented ingredients and food.

Get FREE Sample Copy with TOC of the Report to understand the structure of the complete report@ https://www.emergenresearch.com/request-sample-form/375

Key Highlights From The Report

  • In April 2020, Royal DSM, a global science-based firm in Nutrition, Health, and Sustainable Living, completed the acquisition of Glycom A/S, the leading supplier of Human Milk Oligosaccharides (HMO) in the world, for an enterprise value of € 765 million.

  • The fermented beverages segment held the largest market share of 38.2% in 2019. The sedentary lifestyle and evolving eating habits of the growing population in emerging economies are driving the growth of the segment.

  • The Amino Acids segment is projected to grow with the fastest CAGR of 6.6% over the forecast period. The rising need for the food & beverage industry to enhance the texture, quality, and flavor of food products has resulted in the increased utilization of fermented amino acids to produce dairy and beverage products.

  • The Online Stores segment is estimated to be the fastest-growing segment over the forecast period due to the conveniences of cash-on-delivery and favorable discounts provided by online channels.

  • Europe accounted for the largest market share of the Fermented Food and Ingredients market in 2019. The increasing consumption of fermented food and beverage like yogurt, cheese, and alcohol is driving the demand of the market in the region.

  • Key participants include E.I. Dupont De Nemours and Company, Cargill, Incorporated, Angel Yeast Co. Limited, Koninklijke DSM N.V., BASF SE, Lonza, Archer Daniels Midland Company, Danone, CHR. Hansen A/S and Evonik Industries, among others.

ORDER NOW (Customized Report Delivered as per Your Specific Requirement)@ https://www.emergenresearch.com/select-license/375

Emergen Research has segmented the Global Fermented Food and Ingredients Market on the basis of food type, ingredient type, distribution channel, and region:

  • Food Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

    • Fermented Dairy Products

    • Fermented Beverages

    • Fermented Confectionary & Bakery Products

    • Fermented Vegetable Products

  • Ingredient Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

    • Organic Acids

    • Amino Acids

    • Vitamins

    • Industrial Enzymes

    • Others

  • Distribution Channel Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

    • Online Stores

    • Supermarkets

    • Health Stores

    • Others

To identify the key trends in the industry and read full summary click on the link: https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/fermented-food-and-ingredients-market

  • Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

    • North America

      1. U.S.

      2. Canada

    • Europe

      1. Germany

      2. U.K.

      3. France

      4. BENELUX

      5. Rest of Europe

    • Asia Pacific

      1. China

      2. Japan

      3. South Korea

      4. Rest of APAC

    • Latin America

      1. Brazil

      2. Rest of LATAM

    • Middle East & Africa

      1. Saudi Arabia

      2. U.A.E.

      3. Rest of MEA

Take a Look at our Related Reports:

Plant-Based Food & Beverages Alternatives Market By Product Type (Plant-Based Dairy, Plant-Based Meat), By Source (Soy, Wheat, Almond, Corn, Others), By Distribution Channel (Supermarkets/Hypermarkets, Convenience Stores, Specialty Stores, Online Stores, Others) and Regions Forecasts to 2027

Isoflavones market size was valued at USD 17.03 Billion in 2019 and is forecasted to reach USD 45.22 Billion by 2027 at a CAGR of 12.9%. The isoflavones market is observing high demand attributed to its increasing applications in nutraceuticals, pharmaceuticals, food & beverage, and cosmetics.

Ultra High Temperature (UHT) Milk Market size was valued at USD 57.58 Billion in 2019 and is forecasted to reach USD 101.64 Billion by 2027 at a CAGR of 7.8%. The market is mainly driven by the increasing demand for extended shelf-life of milk products.

About Emergen Research

Emergen Research is a market research and consulting company that provides syndicated research reports, customized research reports, and consulting services. Our solutions purely focus on your purpose to locate, target, and analyze consumer behavior shifts across demographics, across industries, and help clients make smarter business decisions. We offer market intelligence studies ensuring relevant and fact-based research across multiple industries, including Healthcare, Touch Points, Chemicals, Types, and Energy. We consistently update our research offerings to ensure our clients are aware of the latest trends existent in the market. Emergen Research has a strong base of experienced analysts from varied areas of expertise. Our industry experience and ability to develop a concrete solution to any research problems provides our clients with the ability to secure an edge over their respective competitors.

Contact Us:

Eric Lee

Corporate Sales Specialist

Emergen Research | Web: www.emergenresearch.com

Direct Line: +1 (604) 757-9756

E-mail: sales@emergenresearch.com

Facebook | LinkdIn | Twitter | Blogs

Read Full Press Release@ https://www.emergenresearch.com/press-release/global-fermented-food-and-ingredients-market


